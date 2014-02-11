Preview: Kings at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers seek their first three-game winning streak in two months when they host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Cleveland has looked like a different squad since the firing of general manager Chris Grant last week, picking up a pair of wins over Washington and Memphis and doing so in very different styles. The Cavaliers first survived a shootout in Washington before collecting a 91-83 win in overtime against Memphis on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points to lead the way for Cleveland, which is out to avenge a 44-point loss - its most lopsided setback this season - at Sacramento on Jan. 12. That victory capped a three-game winning streak for the Kings but they have dropped 12 of 16 since, including a 93-84 loss at Washington on Sunday in the second of four straight road games. Isaiah Thomas scored 30 points and had eight of his team’s 17 assists in the defeat.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE KINGS (17-34): Sacramento has, at the very least, been able to boast an above-average offensive attack most nights, but lately even that has gone by the wayside as the team has fallen to the cellar in the Western Conference. The Kings have reached the 100-point mark just four times during a 2-9 swoon and the 84 points at Washington on Sunday represent a season low. That’s what happens when leading scorer DeMarcus Cousins and streaky swingman Rudy Gay combine to make 5-of-27 field goals.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (18-33): In the wake of improving to 2-0 since the front office shuffle, Cleveland players and personnel spoke of just trying to have fun again. “Everybody was putting too much pressure on themselves,” Irving said after the win over Memphis, hinting at a mental shift that has taken place since Grant’s dismissal. It certainly showed for Irving, who has shouldered plenty of that pressure as the team’s one true star; he made all four of his 3-pointers and finished things off with the clinching free throws in overtime.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thomas scored 26 points while Irving was held to seven on 3-of-14 shooting in the lopsided Kings win last month.

2. Cavaliers SG Dion Waiters has averaged 21 points in his last two games after producing a total of six points in the two prior contests.

3. Sacramento has won three straight meetings overall, scoring 124 points in each of the last two.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 103, Kings 97