Cavs’ Love finds form vs. Kings

CLEVELAND -- With a hostile environment surely waiting for him Saturday, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love picked the right time to break out of a deep shooting slump.

Love had 23 points and 10 rebounds Friday night, and the Cavaliers beat the Sacramento Kings 101-90 for their ninth consecutive victory and their longest winning streak in nearly five years.

Cavs forward LeBron James had 19 points and seven assists after he was announced as a surprise starter 45 minutes before the game and guard Kyrie Irving finished with 21 points and six assists one game after he scored 55 points Wednesday against the Blazers, the most any player has scored in the NBA this season. But Love’s shooting performance one night before he returned to Minnesota was key.

Love shot 9 of 17 from the floor, scored 16 points in the first quarter and enjoyed his best offensive performance in nearly three weeks when he scored 25 in an embarrassing loss against these same Kings in Sacramento. Love was shooting just 35 percent over his last seven games and 28 percent from 3-point range.

“I thought Kevin played a great game at both ends. I really, really liked what he did for us. It was good to see,” Cavs coach David Blatt said. “He’s been working hard, but the ball hasn’t been falling. He played high-level basketball at both ends of the court and he’s a high-level basketball player. Kevin came out and played the way he knows how to play.”

Now Love will play his first game back in Minnesota since he forced his way out last summer -- and he knows what the reception will be like.

“Truthfully? Booooo,” Love said. “Probably more of that than a mix of cheers. ... We’ll see. (Saturday) will be one of those times where they’ll have the chance to tell me how they really feel.”

James was considered doubtful Friday with a sprained wrist. He already missed one game with the injury and was a limited participant at shoot-around Friday morning. The Cavs weren’t planning on him being available, but James said team doctors left the decision up to him whether or not to play.

“Obviously you guys know what my call is,” James said while conceding the wrist still isn’t 100 percent and the soreness affected his shot.

James started slowly, but finished 7-of-16 shooting and added three assists despite looking tentative at times. Blatt said doctors assured the team James could do no further damage to the wrist by playing, so the decision was left to him.

“Tonight was a matter of him saying I feel good enough to go, I want to go and allowing him to play,” Blatt said. “And I‘m glad we did because we needed him tonight.”

The Cavs led by as many as 16 in the first half and by 21 entering the fourth quarter on a night they were never really challenged by the Kings, who have lost their last eight games. Sacramento’s last win was against Cleveland on Jan. 11 at home, but these two teams have been trending in opposite directions ever since.

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins had 21 points and 13 rebounds the same day he was named to his first All-Star team. Cousins was chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as a Western Conference injury replacement for Kobe Bryant in the All-Star Game, providing a shred of good news in what is fast becoming another dreary season.

“It’s an absolute honor,” Kings coach Tyrone Corbin said. “Thinking about all the work DeMarcus has put in the last year and his play on the floor, trying to help this team grow and it’s starting to show. People are starting to recognize his ability on the floor and how he’s continuing to work to make himself better.”

Rudy Gay had 20 points and nine rebounds and Omri Casspi had 15 points off the bench while Cousins struggled through a tough 5 of 17 shooting night.

“I think a lot of guys are lost out there right now,” Cousins said. “(We‘re) getting caught up in this whole ‘pace’ thing and it’s making guys go wacko when it comes to offense. Getting back to knowing your role, finding a way to move the ball and gevving everyone involved is probably the biggest thing.”

The Cavs’ winning streak is their longest since they won a franchise-record 13 straight from Jan. 16 to Feb. 11, 2010. They won 61 games that season, James’ final year in Cleveland before departing for Miami.

NOTES: C DeMarcus Cousins is the first Kings player to be selected as an All-Star since Brad Miller and Peja Stojakovic in 2004. Kings GM Pete D‘Alessandro told Cousins that he was “in the game.” Cousins responded with “What game?” ... With his 21 points and 13 rebounds on Friday, Cousins has had double-doubles in 23 of his last 26 games, including 10 of his last 11. Yet Cousins expected Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard to be the injury replacement. ... The Timberwolves’ marketing department created a video for Saturday’s game but failed to mention Love and mockingly declared it the “return of Mike Miller” even though Miller played just one season in Minneapolis and hasn’t played there in six years. “That’s hilarious,” Love said. “More often than not, I have a pretty dry sense of humor. That was pretty good.” ... The Cavs are outscoring opponents by 12.6 points during this winning streak.