Irving, James carry Cavaliers past Kings

CLEVELAND -- Eight months after major knee surgery, Kyrie Irving is finding his way.

The Sacramento Kings have all but lost theirs.

Irving matched his season high with 32 points and tied his career high with 12 assists Monday and forward LeBron James recorded his first triple-double of the season in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 120-100 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

James had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 40th career triple-double, while the stumbling Kings have lost their last four games and eight of their last nine. They conclude the first half of the season Wednesday at Philadelphia, and coach George Karl reportedly could be fired between now and the break.

“There’s no question it’s a mental frustration right now for all of us,” Karl said.

Irving has dealt with frustrations off and on this season in his recovery from a fractured knee cap suffered in last season’s NBA Finals. He is still working to get the strength back in his legs, and as a result entered Monday shooting less than 26 percent from 3-point range. He shot 5 for 8 Monday to set a season high for most 3-pointers in a game.

“I think we are just starting to settle into our roles every game out,” Irving said. “Last few games felt really good.”

Cleveland forward Kevin Love scored 11 points after missing one game with a bruised thigh and guard J.R. Smith scored 22 points. Smith has made six 3-pointers in consecutive games and has hit 17 treys over his last three contests. The Cavaliers’ starting backcourt outscored the Kings’ backcourt 54-15.

James has been close on plenty of triple-doubles this season, typically falling a rebound or an assist shy. This time he did it in three quarters, finishing it off with his 10th rebound in the final minute of the third quarter -- although he insisted he didn’t realize how close he was until he sat down after the quarter ended.

“I just go out and continue to play the game. If it happens, it happens,” James said. “If it don‘t, it doesn‘t. The only concern is how we can close out quarters and win the ball game.”

Forward Rudy Gay had 16 points and seven rebounds after missing one game with a sprained left ankle and center DeMarcus Cousins had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Kings. Guard Rajon Rondo totaled 16 assists, but said the team held an optional shootaround Monday morning and only three or four guys showed up.

“With optional shootarounds it’s tough,” Rondo said. “When three or four guys show up for shootaround, how can you expect to win?”

The Kings’ defense, meanwhile, continues to deteriorate. Opponents have scored at least 120 points against them in their last three games and five of their last nine.

“We’ve got to just take pride in defense,” Rondo said. “We can’t keep lying down. We’ve got to have some type of fight and find a way.”

Cleveland controlled the game Monday from the opening tip. They led by 16 at the half and extended it to 24 in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers, who have struggled at times to put away inferior opponents this season after building big leads, have won seven of their last nine and improved to 7-3 under Lue.

“It was an ugly game,” Love said. “We were happy that we were able to maintain the lead. ... It’s a testament to our professionalism and also a mindsight we have to keep putting the foot on the gas and get over the top. We were able to maintain and keep enough distance there.”

NOTES: F Rudy Gay returned to the lineup after missing one game with a sprained left ankle. ... Embattled Kings coach George Karl on how he planned to defend LeBron James: “Hopefully he gets in foul trouble. Or turns an ankle,” he joked. ... F Kevin Love surpassed 9,000 career points in the first half. ... G Matthew Dellavedova missed his fourth game with a sore left hamstring. Coach Tyronn Lue reiterated he would like to keep Dellavedova out until after the All-Star break. The Cavaliers conclude the first half Wednesday by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. ... F LeBron James said he didn’t see Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s brief exchange with the media following Super Bowl 50, but said it’s up to athletes to take the bad with the good. “I know it’s very difficult to play in one of the biggest games of your life and come out on the wrong side of it and then have to automatically answer questions,” James said. “And we also know as professionals that’s part of the business. We also know that you guys are part of the reason that help the game be as great as it is, so you gotta, as difficult as it is to answer some of the questions that you know this is the last thing you want to talk about, you have to go up there and take the onus, and take the good with the bad.”