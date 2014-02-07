Preview: Kings at Celtics

Rajon Rondo is playing more like his old self and as a result the Boston Celtics have a chance to match their longest winning streak in two months when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. The Celtics have won two straight — something they hadn’t done since mid-December — and are after their first three-game streak since Dec. 3-8. The Kings have also won two straight and aim to match their season-best three-game streak from Jan. 7-12.

Rondo has posted double digits in assists in consecutive games and flirted with a triple-double in Wednesday’s 114-108 win at Philadelphia, compiling eight points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Celtics hope to have him on the floor after he missed practice Thursday. “His greatest strength is he makes everyone else better, and that’s really shown true the last two games,” Boston coach Brad Stevens told reporters. Sacramento, which is starting a four-game road trip against Eastern Conference teams, has lost four straight away from home.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE KINGS (17-32): Sacramento’s back-to-back wins have come on the heels of a season-high seven-game skid, and both victories have been impressive. The Kings blew out Chicago 99-70 and had a 22-point lead before holding off Toronto 109-101 on Wednesday. Sacramento doesn’t get many stops at the defensive end, but it’s the only team in the NBA with three players averaging at least 20 points — DeMarcus Cousins (22.7 points, 11.6 rebounds), Rudy Gay (20.3 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Isaiah Thomas (20 points, 6.2 assists).

ABOUT THE CELTICS (17-33): Rondo isn’t the only player coming to life recently, as leading scorer Jeff Green (16.3 points) has been maddeningly inconsistent but was in top form with 36 points against the 76ers. Frontcourt mate Jared Sullinger (13.1 points, eight rebounds) also has been a force lately, averaging 21.3 points and 13 rebounds while posting a career-high three consecutive double-doubles. The Celtics could be without one of their top scorers, though, as guard Avery Bradley (14.6 points) is nursing an ankle injury and considered questionable.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Celtics have won the last five meetings with the Kings in Boston by an average of 16.2 points.

2. Sacramento G Marcus Thornton (8.4 points) is unlikely to play after bruising his hip on a hard fall against the Raptors.

3. Rondo needs two assists to become the sixth Celtics player with 4,000 in his career, joining Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, Larry Bird, Paul Pierce and Bill Russell.

PREDICTION: Celtics 102, Kings 99