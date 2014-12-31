Preview: Kings at Celtics

Boston attempts to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts Sacramento in a New Year’s Eve matinee. The Celtics will have had three full days off to stew over the latest setback, a 101-88 defeat in Washington on Saturday that left head coach Brad Stevens’ team 1-4 since trading away point guard Rajon Rondo. Despite the slide and a rotation that changes on a game-by-game basis, some players still feel they are not far off.

“We have enough talent in here to win every night,” forward Brandon Bass told reporters at practice Monday. The Kings will be looking to snap a five-game road losing streak that extends to before Thanksgiving and a six-game slide in Boston. They received 25 points from Rudy Gay and 24 from DeMarcus Cousins in a 107-99 loss at Brooklyn on Monday, falling to 2-5 under interim head coach Tyrone Corbin.

ABOUT THE KINGS (13-18): Sacramento outshot Brooklyn, made more 3-pointers and won the battle on the glass Monday, but it was done in by 21 turnovers while forcing only nine. That keeps with a season-long issue for the Kings, who continue to rank last in the league in turnover differential, committing 4.1 more per game than their opponents. Cousins had a team-high five against the Nets and leads all NBA big men with 3.8 per game.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (10-18): Bass played just four minutes two games ago against Brooklyn, his lowest total since March 28, 2010, and has posted 10.5 per game since the Rondo deal. Several other forwards are vying for playing time in a crowded frontline situation for Boston, while newly acquired swingman Jae Crowder is looking to stand out. Crowder made his finest contributions since coming over from Dallas in the big trade at Washington on Saturday, recording 10 points, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 16 very active minutes.

1. Boston hoists a league-high (entering Tuesday) 87.5 shots while Sacramento ranks 28th (79.4).

2. Kings PG Darren Collison has hit all five of his 3-point tries over the last two games and is 15-for-24 in his last six.

3. Celtics PG Marcus Smart is averaging 3.7 points and three turnovers in three starts, compared to 5.8 points and one giveaway per game as a reserve.

PREDICTION: Celtics 105, Kings 103