Preview: Kings at Clippers

(Updated: UPDATES Clippers playoff situation after Oklahoma City victory in Para 1 and 2)

The Los Angeles Clippers look to keep alive their slim hopes at a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference when they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Clippers’ chances at moving up a spot before the playoffs began were virtually wiped away when they dropped a 107-101 decision to second-place Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Los Angeles enters this one trailing the Thunder, a likely second-round opponent, by three games with three to play.

The next Los Angeles loss or Oklahoma City victory will clinch the No. 2 spot for the Thunder. Still, the Clippers still can set a franchise record for wins in a season if they can take at least two of their final three games. They are 3-0 this season against the Kings, who have dropped four straight as they play out their eighth losing season in a row. Rudy Gay missed his second straight game with a back strain as Sacramento fell 100-99 in Portland on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE KINGS (27-52): Guard Isaiah Thomas, who scored 29 points in the first meeting between the teams and 22 in the second, has missed nine straight contests with a quadriceps injury and it is unclear if he will return this season. Rookie Ray McCallum has stepped into the starting lineup and logged serious minutes, playing at least 43 minutes in each of his nine starts, including two 48-minute efforts. McCallum made all four of his 3-pointers en route to 23 points in the loss to Portland.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (55-24): Los Angeles also awaits the return of guard Jamal Crawford, who has not played since March 29 due to a calf strain and may wait it out until the playoffs. Crawford scored 31 points in a 104-98 win at Sacramento and averaged 23 in the three games prior to the injury. While Crawford rests, point guard Chris Paul has attempted to shoulder more of the scoring load, averaging 24 points while making 48.9 percent of his 3-pointers in seven games since an 0-for-12 showing at New Orleans on March 26.

1. Kings C DeMarcus Cousins has recorded a double-double in has last six straight games and 14 of his past 16.

2. The Clippers have won six consecutive meetings at home.

3. Los Angeles G J.J. Redick has made 4-of-16 3-pointers in three games since returning from a back injury.

PREDICTION: Clippers 106, Kings 97