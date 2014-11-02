Preview: Kings at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers haven’t been sharp in their first two games, but they’ll look to remain undefeated Sunday when they host a Sacramento Kings team they have dominated in recent years. It’s a matchup of two of the league’s top young post players in Los Angeles’ Blake Griffin and Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins. The Clippers have won five straight and 10 of 11 against the Kings, and Sacramento hasn’t beaten the Clippers in Los Angeles since March 21, 2010.

Griffin has excelled in the early going, averaging 31 points in wins over Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers, and coach Doc Rivers isn’t putting too much stock in the Clippers finding themselves in close games late in both contests. “First thing I asked our guys, ‘What’s our record?,’ when I walked in,” Rivers told reporters. “They all yelled, ‘2-0.’ That’s what we are. You are what your record says you are.” Sacramento is eager to see what star Rudy Gay will do for an encore after pouring in 40 points in Friday’s 103-94 win over Portland — one shy of his career high.

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-1): Sacramento made huge strides from its season-opening 95-77 loss to Golden State to the win over the Trail Blazers. Most notably, the Kings cut down their turnovers from 27 to 10 and got Gay going. Former Clippers point guard Darren Collison also has looked like a solid addition, totaling 30 points, 12 rebounds, 16 assists, eight steals and only four turnovers in his first two games with the Kings.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (2-0): Griffin had a nice game in the opener against the Thunder but took over against the Lakers, pouring in 39 points. He and point guard Chris Paul (17 points, 8.5 assists) give the Clippers one of the league’s best inside-outside duos, and veteran Jamal Crawford can still light it up, averaging 19 points through two games. If there’s a question mark for the Clippers its the production of the subs beyond Crawford, as Spencer Hawes has been the only other significant contributor off the bench thus far.

1. Paul (6,129) needs six assists to tie Scottie Pippen for 26th on the NBA’s all-time list.

2. Sacramento (28.5) and Los Angeles (28) ranks first and second in free throws made per game in the league so far this season after both ranked in the top four a year ago.

3. Clippers SG Jamal Crawford needs 16 points to become the 21st active player to reach 15,000 career points.

