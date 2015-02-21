Preview: Kings at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers began play after the All-Star break with an impressive win over the San Antonio Spurs and now look for their fourth straight victory when they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Clippers are 3-1 without injured power forward Blake Griffin and hoping to make an upward climb in the Western Conference. Sacramento posted a 109-101 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday in its first game under new coach George Karl.

All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins had a strong game in front of his new coach with 31 points and 15 rebounds but also was responsible for nine of the club’s 24 turnovers. Small forward Rudy Gay also had a stellar outing with 28 points and he is averaging 23 points over the last three games. Clippers point guard Chris Paul also started well after the break with 22 points and 16 assists in Thursday’s contest against the Spurs.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-34): Karl wants to play at a faster pace, so turnovers could continue to be an issue as long as point guard Darren Collison is sidelined. Collison missed the final three games prior to the All-Star break due to a hip flexor, and he remained sidelined against Boston and also is expected to sit against the Clippers. Ray McCallum drew the start against the Celtics and had more turnovers (five) than assists (four) in 25 minutes.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (36-19): Center DeAndre Jordan scored a career-best 26 points and collected 18 rebounds against the Spurs as he repeatedly was sent to the free-throw line. Jordan attempted a career-high 28 free throws but made just 10, which just prompted San Antonio to continue the hack-a-Jordan strategy. “It’s something that teams are going to use as a strategy to slow us down, and I guess get me mentally frustrated,” Jordan told reporters. “Over the years, it’s become something I’ve gotten used to. As long as we’re getting stops or I’m making them, it really doesn’t matter.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split two meetings this season but the Clippers have won 11 of the past 13 meetings.

2. PG Andre Miller had eight points and four assists Friday in his Sacramento debut.

3. Los Angeles G Austin Rivers (ankle) will miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Clippers 112, Kings 97