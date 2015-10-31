Preview: Kings at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers look to defeat Sacramento for the second time in four nights when they host the Kings on Saturday. Power forward Blake Griffin poured in 33 points on 14-of-20 shooting as Los Angeles posted a 111-104 over Sacramento on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Griffin has been sensational in the first two games by averaging 29.5 points and nine rebounds and is shooting 67.6 percent from the field. “I definitely have a different approach,” Griffin said of entering his sixth NBA season. “This summer, I kind of evaluated everything. I evaluated literally everything, not just on the court but off the court.” Kings center DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points and 13 rebounds in the contest with the Clippers and followed up with 21 points and 11 rebounds in Friday’s 132-114 romp over the Los Angeles Lakers. Sacramento scored 74 first-half points against the Lakers, and finished with huge edges in rebounding (56-37) and points in the paint (80-38).

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN California (Sacramento), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-1): Point guard Rajon Rondo was on his game with 21 points and eight assists in 24 minutes against the Lakers in a much-improved performance. Rondo struggled badly in his franchise debut with just four points and four assists against the Clippers when he was outplayed by Chris Paul. He made 9-of-13 shots against the Lakers and ignited a 40-point first quarter with 10 points and five assists and later tallied nine points in the third quarter.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (2-0): Griffin wasn’t the only Los Angeles star to take a long look at himself after last season’s playoff disappointments. Paul has become known as the NBA star who has never gotten out of the second round, and he, Griffin and center DeAndre Jordan have had numerous discussions about what needs to change. “I think we all just sort of have a different mentality going into every game,” Paul told reporters. “Especially me, Blake and D.J., we probably talk more now than we ever have before in terms of game planning and how we want to approach every game.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won four consecutive meetings and 13 of the past 15.

2. Sacramento rookie PF Willie Cauley-Stein played just eight minutes against the Clippers but started against the Lakers and had 17 points (on 7-of-8 shooting), nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

3. Paul, who had 18 points and 11 assists against the Kings, has 16 assists against just two turnovers through two games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 121, Kings 104