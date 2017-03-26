Preview: Kings at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers took a big step toward seizing homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs and they have a great chance to continue that quest when they host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. A 108-95 win over the visiting Utah on Saturday allowed the Clippers to clinch a playoff berth and to pull within a half-game of the fourth-place Jazz with eight games left, six of which are at home.

Two of those are against the reeling Kings and another against the last-place Los Angeles Lakers. Reserve guard Jamal Crawford was the driving force against Utah as Los Angeles won for the fourth time in five games overall and claimed the four-game series from the Jazz by a 3-1 margin. Crawford finished with a season-high 28 points on 8-of-12 from the floor, picking up a starting five that shot a collective 36.5 percent. Sacramento has dropped four in a row after a 114-100 loss at Golden State as it continues a stretch loaded with road games against the best teams in the West.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE KINGS (27-45): Sacramento has allowed at least 110 points in every game during its losing streak and is on the verge of clinching an 11th straight season out of the playoffs. Rookie guard Buddy Hield is providing at least a glimmer of hope for the future with consecutive 20-point efforts for the first time in his career, including a personal-best 22 at Golden State. Veteran Tyreke Evans continues to receive several games off to rest - including Friday - but he is averaging 14 points while shooting 53.3 percent from 3-point distance when in the lineup since joining the Kings last month.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (44-30): Point guard Chris Paul was the primary culprit in the shooting woes against the Jazz, finishing 5-of-18 and missing all eight of his 3-point attempts. Crawford was supported by fellow reserves Marreese Speights (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Austin Rivers (11 points) as Los Angeles locked down a postseason berth for the sixth straight time. Paul is averaging 12.5 points on 33.3 percent shooting in two games - both wins - against the Kings this season, but he has also posted 12 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in those meetings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles has won 18 of its last 21 games against Sacramento.

2. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan saw his string of consecutive double-doubles end at four on Saturday, but still managed 15 rebounds and has hit double figures in that category six straight times.

3. Kings PG Ty Lawson made 8-of-9 shots in the loss to the Warriors and he is averaging 17.5 points - nearly twice his season mark - and seven assists against the Clippers.

PREDICTION: Clippers 108, Kings 97