Clippers 103, Kings 102: Chris Paul had his double-double streak come to an end at 13 games but collected 22 points and nine assists as Los Angeles edged visiting Sacramento.

DeAndre Jordan recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds and Blake Griffin added 16 and 10 for the Clippers, who improved to 6-1 at home. J.J. Redick scored 15 points and Jared Dudley hit three 3-pointers en route to 11 for Los Angeles.

DeMarcus Cousins had 23 points, and season highs of 19 rebounds and seven assists but missed a pair of free throws with 1:15 left that would have put the Kings on top. Isaiah Thomas added 22 points and Patrick Patterson chipped in 21 off the bench.

Paul knotted it at 98 with a 3-pointer and gave the Clippers a 100-98 edge on a driving layup with 1:04 remaining. Thomas tied it on a pair of free throws with 24.2 seconds left but Paul was fouled on the other end with 2.5 ticks on the clock and split the pair, and Jordan blocked Cousins’ final attempt at the other end.

The Clippers led by as much as 20 points in the first half and went up 78-69 on Darren Collison’s 3-pointer on the first possession of the fourth quarter before Patterson scored six points as the Kings took off on a 10-0 run to grab the lead. Los Angeles battled back to tie it five times in just over three minutes before Thomas’ driving layup sparked a 5-0 burst that left Sacramento up 94-89 with 3:18 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Clippers struggled to 26-of-45 from the free-throw line, with Jordan the worst of the bunch at 5-of-14. … Thomas and Patterson helped the Kings build up a 60-22 edge in bench points. … Paul’s string of 13 straight double-doubles to begin the season broke Magic Johnson’s previous mark of 11.