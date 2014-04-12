(Updated: CHANGES to 6-0 burst in Para 5)

Clippers 117, Kings 101: Blake Griffin scored 27 points and handed out nine assists as host Los Angeles pulled away late to win for the 19th time in 23 games.

DeAndre Jordan had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Clippers, who need to win out and have Oklahoma City lose out to gain the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Chris Paul added 17 points and 10 assists and Jamal Crawford hit two big 3-pointers down the stretch and finished with 10 points in his return from a calf injury.

DeMarcus Cousins collected 32 points and 12 rebounds for his 52nd double-double to pace Sacramento, which has lost five in a row. Rudy Gay scored 16 points in his return to the lineup after missing two games with a back injury and Reggie Evans recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Clippers ended the first half on a 6-1 run to earn a 56-47 advantage at the break and had the first two baskets of the second half to establish the game’s first double-digit lead. Kings rookie Ben McLemore erupted for all 14 of his points in the third, including two 3-pointers in the final 27 seconds, to get the Kings within 85-79 going into the fourth.

Sacramento kept charging and cut its deficit to 91-89 on Cousins’ three-point play with 8:55 remaining but Jordan finished an alley-oop moments later to spark a quick 6-0 burst and Crawford hit his two triples in a span of 35 seconds to make it 103-91 with 5:22 left. The Kings got as close as eight points before another Jordan dunk spurred a closing run that sent Los Angeles to its fifth straight win in the series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kings PG Isaiah Thomas (quadriceps) missed his 10th straight game. ... Jordan went 2-for-10 from the line in the second quarter and finished 3-for-11. ... SG J.J. Redick had 13 points and PG Darren Collison grabbed a season-high eight rebounds off the bench for the Clippers.