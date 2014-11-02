Cousins, Gay lead Kings to road win

LOS ANGELES -- A steady dose of fourth-quarter defense and the one-two punch of center DeMarcus Cousins and forward Rudy Gay allowed the Sacramento Kings to beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Cousins scored 34 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, lifting the Kings to a 98-92 victory over the Clippers at Staples Center.

“We remained poised through adversity,” said Cousins, who scored 19 of his points in the second half and connected on 15 of 23 shots from the field. “We had a lot of key stops down the stretch, made some key plays. We definitely earned that one.”

Gay added 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Kings (2-1), who snapped a five-game losing streak to the Clippers (2-1).

“It was a great win for us,” Sacramento coach Mike Malone said. “We were never able to get over the hump against this team last year. We had three tough losses. But to come in here and get a road win against a very good team, and the way we did it...it was inspiring.”

Forwards Blake Griffin and Spencer Hawes led Los Angeles with 17 points apiece. Point guard Chris Paul had 16 points and 11 assists.

As much as Cousins and Gay factored into the outcome, the Clippers’ shooting woes also contributed to the loss. They shot 37.5 percent (33 of 88) compared to 50 percent (34 of 68) for the Kings. Los Angeles also missed all 12 of its 3-point attempts in the final period.

“I had some poor possessions and missed a lot of shots,” said Griffin, who misfired on 14 of 20 attempts from the floor. “I did a poor job of setting the tone early and I think that affected us throughout the course of the game. So, I need to be better.”

Cousins, who also had five assists and three blocks, scored inside to give the Kings an 87-84 lead with 4:43 remaining in the game, and they never trailed again.

A dunk by forward Jason Thompson pushed the Kings’ lead to 92-88 with 1:48 remaining, but Griffin’s alley-oop pass to center DeAndre Jordan for a slam sliced the lead back to two at 1:25.

Clippers guard J.J. Redick missed a 3-pointer that would have given his club the lead with about a minute left.

Sacramento guard Darren Collison, a former Clipper who was facing his old mates for the first time, buried a jumper with 52.7 seconds remaining for a 94-90 lead. That turned out to be the difference.

“I got a good screen from (Thompson),” said Collison, who finished with 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting. “I just needed a little bit of space to get my shot up. I knew I was going to take a shot at the end. It just went in.”

Griffin’s layup with 21 seconds left pulled the Clippers to within two again, but the Kings got clutch free throws from Collison and Gay to seal the win.

Griffin took exception to being taken down from behind by Ben McLemore on a breakaway layup with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter. Griffin jumped up and confronted the Kings guard before the two players were separated. McLemore was charged with a flagrant-one foul on the play.

The Kings got the better of the Clippers in the first period, putting together a 19-4 run to end the quarter with a 25-19 advantage.

However, the Clippers’ reserves rallied the team, opening the second quarter with a 17-5 spurt for a 36-30 lead after a reverse layup by guard Jordan Farmar with 7:18 left. Los Angeles grabbed a 51-45 lead at intermission despite shooting only 34 percent compared to 51.5 percent for Sacramento. The Clippers actually shot better from behind the 3-point arc, 46.7 percent (seven of 15) to 33.3 percent (one of three) for the Kings.

Los Angeles played without reserve guard Jamal Crawford, who sat out the contest with sore ribs.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers commented on what he misses most about PG Darren Collison, who bolted Los Angeles for Sacramento during the offseason. “His speed and his personality,” Rivers said. “That’s a value. He’s a great kid in the locker room. He really is. Our guys that we’ve added will be as well, we just don’t know them as well yet. He was very versatile. Played the one and the two. He could guard the ball at times and could give (Chris Paul), at times, some rest. So far we haven’t been able to do that.” ... The Kings held a 46-35 rebounding edge over the Clippers, who have been outrebounded in three consecutive games. ... Both teams play the second end of back-to-back games Monday. The Kings, who play five of their next six games on the road, visit the Denver Nuggets, while the Clippers host the Utah Jazz.