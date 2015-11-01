Clippers move to 3-0 after 114-109 win

LOS ANGELES -- Blake Griffin and the Los Angeles Clippers are converting four years of playoff frustration into the team’s best start in 30 years.

Griffin scored 22 of his season-high 37 points in the second half as the Los Angeles Clippers repelled the Sacramento Kings 114-109 on Saturday night at the Staples Center.

J.J. Redick contributed 23 points, Chris Paul added 17 points and 11 assists and DeAndre Jordan amassed season bests of 17 rebounds and six blocks to go with 15 points as the Clippers (3-0) extended their best start since the 1985-86 season, when they began with four consecutive wins.

“I think we all have that sense of urgency,” Griffin said. “You see a window and you realize that you can’t keep doing the same things over and over again. We’ve had four years now of not making it as far as we wanted in the playoffs. We all have to sacrifice something. I think guys are doing that and your starting to see the difference in our play.”

Rajon Rondo led the Kings (1-2) with 21 points and eight assists. Rudy Gay added 20 points and DeMarcus Cousins finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Cousins, who has a strained Achilles tendon, did not play in the second half.

“They were the more aggressive team,” Rondo said. “They closed out the quarters better. We have to take the next steps in closing out quarters and games better.”

Los Angeles, which led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, used an 8-0 spurt to turn a 96-95 deficit into a 103-96 lead with 4:28 to play. Griffin scored six points during the spree.

The Kings moved within 110-107 on Darren Collison’s lay-in with 1:11 remaining, then had a chance to tie the score nearly 40 seconds later. But Gay’s 3-point attempt hit the rim and Jordan grabbed the rebound. Sacramento’s Kosta Koufos then fouled Griffin, who made both free throws with 17.7 seconds left to build a 112-107 lead.

“We played great early,” Kings coach George Karl said. “Our team competed at a high level and had a good attitude and good energy.”

Sacramento took early control. Cousins scored eight points during an 11-5 surge that gave the Kings a 19-14 lead. Los Angeles tied the score at 24, but the Kings scored the final seven points of the first quarter and the first four of the second quarter to build a 35-24 advantage 1:54 into the second quarter.

“We didn’t come out with a lot of energy and I thought our second unit didn’t do a great job of generating energy,” Clippers guard Jamal Crawford said. “But in the second quarter, we started to pick it up and when we did that, the game turned for us.”

With the visitors leading 48-37, the Clippers made their move. Paul and Jordan scored six points apiece during a 22-7 blitz that put the hosts ahead 59-55 at halftime. The Kings made only two baskets while scoring just seven points in the final 4:53 of the half.

Griffin scored eight points in a 2:29 span during the third quarter as the Clippers expanded the margin to 80-68 with 4:43 left in the quarter. Sacramento responded with an 11-3 spree and narrowed the deficit to 83-79 on Marco Belinelli’s long 3-point shot with 2.7 seconds remaining in the quarter.

NOTES: The Kings’ 80 points in the lane Friday night was the most for the team since the NBA started tabulating the statistic 20 years ago, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Sacramento scored those 80 points in a 132-144 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. ... Clippers C DeAndre Jordan played in his 325th consecutive game, the longest active streak among current players. ... Jordan needs 23 rebounds to become the team’s all-time leader. Jordan had 4,688. Elton Brand is the Clippers’ career leader with 4,710.