Kings halt Clippers’ 10-game win streak

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Clippers’ 10-game winning streak is history.

Forward DeMarcus Cousins had 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Sacramento Kings ended the Clippers’ run with a 110-103 victory on Saturday night at Staples Center.

“To come in their house and get a win like this is good for us,” said Cousins, who had 15 points in the first half.

Forward Rudy Gay had 18 points and seven rebounds, and forward Omri Casspi and guard Darren Collison came off the bench to add 17 points apiece for the Kings (17-23), who snapped a five-game skid against Los Angeles. Guards Ben McLemore and Rajon Rondo had 15 and 13 points, respectively. Rondo also had 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Clippers

The Clippers, who were again without center DeAndre Jordan (pneumonia) and forward Blake Griffin (partially torn left quad tendon), hadn’t lost since falling 100-99 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 21.

“We felt we had an advantage going into the game, especially with their bigs out, so we wanted to take advantage of it and get the ball into the paint,” Rondo said. “(Cousins) was able to find guys on the perimeter. He did a great job of passing the ball. We passed the ball great as a team, and we got the win.”

Guard J.J. Redick scored 22 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead the Clippers (26-14). Center Cole Aldrich finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and guard Jamal Crawford had 20 points. Point guard Chris Paul, who was in foul trouble throughout the night, chipped in 15 points and seven assists.

“We don’t want to take anything away from them, they played great,” said Paul, who managed just 4-of-11 shooting from the floor but hit 3 of 5 3-pointers in 27 minutes. “They made shots, they moved the ball well. We knew coming in to this game that they were a high-scoring team and we never slowed them down.”

Crawford’s jumper pulled Los Angeles within 100-95 with 3:52 remaining. After the teams exchanged baskets, a steal by forward Paul Pierce led to a reverse layup by Aldrich with 1:26 remaining, cutting the margin to three. But Rondo’s jumper 13 seconds later pushed the Kings’ cushion back to five.

Two foul shots by Paul with 1:01 left allowed the Clippers to close within 104-101. However, Los Angeles couldn’t convert a Rondo turnover as Pierce’s 3-pointer to tie the score was off the mark.

Gay hit one of two free throws with 15.9 seconds left for a four-point Kings lead, but Aldrich’s dunk with 13.1 seconds remaining made it 105-103 in Sacramento’s favor.

Collison made two foul shots with 11.9 seconds left, and after Rondo stole Pierce’s inbounds pass, he added two foul shots to seal the win.

“It is tough because Cousins is their focal point, but when he starts making plays, passing to guys and getting them open shots because he commands a lot of attention, it makes them a much better team and tougher opponent,” said Crawford, who was 8 of 17 from the floor and 3 of 7 from 3-point range. “Obviously, we will watch the tape and see how we can improve.”

The Kings used a 13-0 surge to rally from a six-point deficit for a 54-47 advantage after a three-point play by Collison with 3:13 left in the second quarter. Collison scored 12 of his 13 first-half points in the second quarter as Sacramento led 64-60 at the break.

“It’s a quality win for us,” Rondo said. “It’s a roller-coaster season for us, but for us to put two games together in a row, get some rest the next couple of days and hopefully do the same thing (Wednesday) against the Lakers.”

NOTES: Clippers C DeAndre Jordan (pneumonia) is improving physically, but his availability for Monday’s game at Staples Center against the Houston Rockets is unknown. ... Sacramento PG Rajon Rondo had 10 or more assists in 26 games before Saturday, including the last eight. ... The Kings allowed 100 or more points in all nine of their previous games and 11 of the last 12 entering Saturday’s action. ... Sacramento leads the all-time series with Los Angeles 113-85. ... The teams met for the first time since Oct. 31, when Los Angeles posted a 114-109 win. They play their final regular-season game on Feb. 26 at Sacramento.