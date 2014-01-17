Preview: Kings at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have surged back into the Western Conference playoff picture as they seek a season-high fifth consecutive victory when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Memphis has climbed within three games of eighth place in the West and can move above .500 for the first time since it was 9-8 on Dec. 3. The Kings have a long way to go to become a playoff contender, but they’ve made some key acquisitions throughout the season and have won four of five.

The Grizzlies weathered 23 games without reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol and have won the first two games since his return. Their latest win was an 82-77 triumph over lowly Milwaukee, but the fact they rallied in the fourth quarter impressed coach David Joerger. “A couple of weeks ago we don’t pull this game out,” Joerger told reporters. “I‘m proud of the growth that we’ve made. That’s a happy locker room.” The Kings also have shown signs of maturing, though they still have some room to improve defensively as they’ve allowed 100 or more points in 12 of the past 14 games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, News10 (Sacramento), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE KINGS (14-23): Sacramento has lauded former Memphis star Rudy Gay (20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds) for his leadership since being acquired from Toronto, and the veteran also has averaged 20.8 points in 17 games with the Kings. He has been a positive influence on young stars like DeMarcus Cousins (23.4 points, 11.6 rebounds) and Isaiah Thomas (19.2 points, 6.1 assists). Forward Derrick Williams, another midseason acquisition, has averaged 9.8 points in 24 games since coming over from Minnesota, where he was scoring just 4.9 points per contest in a limited role.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (19-19): Point guard Mike Conley has blossomed, averaging career highs in points (18) and assists (6.5) and providing a complement to Memphis’ bruising frontcourt duo of Gasol (14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds) and Zach Randolph (17 points, 10.4 rebounds). Gasol hasn’t quite been himself since returning from a sprained MCL; he scored 12 points in his return against Oklahoma City but was scoreless in 14 minutes at Milwaukee. Newcomer Courtney Lee has stepped into the starting backcourt with Tony Allen (wrist) out and is averaging 13.6 points in five games since being acquired from Boston, including 16 points per contest in three starts.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Randolph has posted 21 double-doubles in his past 29 games and has 187 with Memphis, two shy of Pau Gasol’s franchise record.

2. Sacramento rookie G Ben McLemore (7.8 points) left Wednesday’s game with a sprained ankle but isn’t expected to miss any time.

3. The Grizzlies are 50-7 since the start of the 2011-12 season when scoring 100 or more points, and three of the seven losses have come in overtime.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 102, Kings 98