Preview: Kings at Grizzlies

Memphis’ playoff positioning has taken a hit with an ill-timed three-game losing streak, but it can look forward to a long stretch at home to try to right the ship. The Grizzlies open up a four-game homestand that will spread across 10 days when it hosts Sacramento on Monday. After dropping a pair to powerhouses Cleveland and Golden State by an average of 22.5 points, Memphis’ slide continued with a 103-89 setback at San Antonio on Sunday, dropping it into third place in the Western Conference.

The Kings saw their four-game winning streak - one shy of matching a season high - come to an end with a 102-88 loss at New Orleans on Friday. DeMarcus Cousins had another monster performance with 39 points, 20 rebounds and three blocked shots but Sacramento was held below 100 points for the first time in seven games. Rudy Gay led the Kings with 28 points in a 102-90 win over Memphis at home on Feb. 25 in a game that saw Cousins and Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph engage in a shoving match as part of a heated contest.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE KINGS (26-46): It might not make much of a difference as Sacramento finishes up its ninth straight losing season, but the Kings have a shot at their first 30-win campaign since 2007-08. That pursuit could become a bit more difficult if Cousins gets his wish with a few nights off down the stretch. The big man is averaging 29 points and 13.8 rebounds in four games since returning from a calf injury.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (50-24): Tony Allen missed Sunday’s loss with a hamstring strain, and while his presence might not have made up the 14-point margin, Memphis rarely performs well when the defensive stopper is sidelined. The Grizzlies are now 4-5 when Allen - who has made his last four 3-point tries - is unable to play, but 32-9 when he is in the starting lineup. Vince Carter was given his first start of the season in a shuffled lineup Sunday, finishing with five points and four rebounds in 23 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cousins leads the NBA with 132 double-doubles over the last three seasons, while Randolph is second in that stretch with 127.

2. Grizzlies SG Courtney Lee is 0-for-7 from beyond the arc in three games since returning from a hand injury and 1-of-14 over his last five contests.

3. Sacramento’s win in the previous meeting snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 101, Kings 94