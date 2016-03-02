Preview: Kings at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies aim to record their 12th consecutive home win over Sacramento when the Kings come in for a visit on Wednesday. Sacramento hasn’t won in Memphis since posting a 115-106 victory on Feb. 20, 2009, and suffered a 121-117 loss in its last stop on Jan. 30.

The Kings have dropped 11 of their last 15 overall games to fall out of the Western Conference playoff race and could be without All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins due to a foot injury. The status of Cousins will be established Wednesday after he suffered the injury while contributing 35 points and 12 rebounds during Monday’s 131-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Memphis followed up a dismal defeat to the Phoenix Suns by recording a 103-96 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday, and the Sacramento contest is the opener of a three-game road trip. “It’s a happy locker room,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said after the win in Denver. “We got 2-1 on the three-game road trip. We played with the focus that was lacking in Phoenix.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE KINGS (24-34): Sacramento is beginning a crucial four-game road trip and not having Cousins would rate as a bad way for it to begin. “Right now, it’s tough,” reserve forward Omri Casspi told reporters. “Our season is on the line right now and we don’t have a lot of opportunities left. We need to get on a roll.” Point guard Rajon Rondo (thumb) had 12 assists against the Thunder to tie the franchise mark of 39 double-digit assist games set by Reggie Theus in 1985-86.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (35-24): Power forward Zach Randolph completed a strong month by scoring 22 points and matching his season high of six assists in the victory over Denver. Randolph averaged 18 points and had four 20-point outings during February, and Memphis will continue to use him as a primary scoring option with center Marc Gasol (foot) out for the season. “Zach is a big-time playmaker, both as a scorer and an assist man,” point guard Mike Conley told reporters. “He’s really unselfish. We lean on him and (Monday) was a big game for him and we needed him.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies are 2-0 against the Kings this season and have won 12 of the past 13 meetings.

2. Sacramento SF Rudy Gay (shoulder) could miss his third straight game.

3. Memphis SF Lance Stephenson has scored in double digits in four of five games since being acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 98, Kings 91