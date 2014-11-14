Grizzlies 111, Kings 110: Courtney Lee scored a layup at the buzzer as Memphis completed the largest comeback in franchise history for its 18th consecutive home win.

Lee, who scored 16 points off the bench, was on the receiving end of Vince Carter’s inbounds pass with three-tenths of a second left and laid in the game-winner as Memphis rallied from a 26-point first-half deficit. Mike Conley collected 22 points and 11 assists, Marc Gasol added 20 points and Zach Randolph contributed 17 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have won eight straight against the Kings.

Rudy Gay scored 25 points and DeMarcus Cousins added 22 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento, which has lost three straight and also blew a 24-point lead Tuesday at Dallas. Darren Collison returned from a one-game absence with 20 points and Ben McLemore added 17 for the Kings.

The Kings roared out of the locker room to take a 33-8 lead and pushed the margin as wide as 26 early in the second quarter. Sacramento cooled off in the second period and allowed Memphis to get to the foul line too often, as the Grizzlies clawed within 62-46 at the half.

Collison’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter temporarily halted Memphis’ comeback, but the Grizzlies kept charging and took their first lead of the game on Conley’s 3-pointer with 10.7 seconds left. Cousins drew a foul at the other end and hit both shots for a 110-109 lead, then successfully defended Randolph’s attempt to put Memphis back on top in the final seconds, but McLemore missed two foul shots with six-tenths of a second left to set up the unlikely finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cousins (12) and Gay (11) each outscored the Grizzlies (eight) over the first nine minutes. … Gay has topped 20 points six times this season, including four of the past five games, while Cousins has recorded six double-doubles. … Memphis shot 62.9 percent in the second half after hitting just 40.5 percent in the first half.