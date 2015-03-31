Grizzlies end skid with win over Kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The game was not flashy nor spectacular. But for the Memphis Grizzlies, it was all that they needed: a victory.

Defeating the Sacramento Kings 97-83 Monday night at FedExForum, the Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing streak and perhaps took a step toward finding the team that played so well before the All-Star break but that has been little more than a .500 team (12-10) after the break.

“It’s good to win,” said center Marc Gasol, who had a full, if unconventional, stat line of eight points, 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. “It’s good to win.”

The Grizzlies had lost three straight games by double-digit margins -- at home to Cleveland and Golden State and at San Antonio in a span of five days. They looked little like themselves, especially in losing by 22 to the Cavs and by 23 to the Warriors.

On Monday night, Memphis (51-24) got well against the Kings (26-47), as Sacramento played without All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who was rested.

“We played Memphis Grizzlies basketball, which is defense,” said Kosta Koufos, who is Gasol’s backup, and who pulled down a season-high 12 rebounds, scored eight points and had three of the team’s season-high 11 blocks. “It’s been a tough stretch, but we can’t make excuses.”

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Grizzlies

Kings forward Rudy Gay scored a game-high 24 points but his night ended with 2:23 left in the third quarter when he collided with Gasol going for a loose ball. Gasol’s arm caught Gay in the side of the head, and Gay fell to the floor and stayed there for a couple of minutes before walking back to the locker room. After the game, Kings coach George Karl said Gay had a concussion.

“For him to play again, he has to pass some tests,” Karl said.

Memphis led 75-64 going into the fourth quarter and maintained a double-digit lead most of the way. The Kings never drew closer than 78-70, which they achieved at the 9:04 mark on a 3-pointer from forward Omri Casspi (seven points).

Point guard Mike Conley led Memphis with 18 points. Forward Jeff Green scored 16 points for Memphis with four rebounds and four assists, and power forward Zach Randolph had 15 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Guard Courtney Lee chipped in 10 points and Vince Carter scored nine points and was 3-for-6 from 3-point range.

“I thought Memphis was a very hungry team,” Karl said. “They knew they were in a bad place after three tough losses and they played with a lot of pride.”

They also slipped back into first place in the Southwest Division, a half-game ahead of Houston.

Memphis shot 45.8 percent from the floor (38 for 83). The Kings shot 40.7 percent (33 for 81).

The Grizzlies held the advantage on the boards (45-41) and on points in the paint (44-40). They won fast-break points 15-10.

Memphis coach Dave Joerger said that during the losing streak, the Grizzlies got away from their defensive principles.

“Things that are happening against some of those big teams is frustrating,” Joerger said. “We are having some breakdowns on the defensive end. It’s not that we aren’t trying hard; we just can’t figure out how to get out of this right now. We’ve started making up our own system and plays defensively.”

Offensively, Memphis handed out 23 assists on the 38 made field goals. The ball movement was better.

“It gives everybody a chance to get a feel,” Gasol said. “It’s a lot less predictable. It gets contagious. It’s the way we should always play.”

Guard Ray McCallum finished with 12 points and forward Derrick Williams had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Kings. Sacramento gave up 19 points on its 15 turnovers.

“We want to win the last 10 or 12 games that we have,” Williams said. “Coach is really big on that.”

It also would be quite a trick, given that the Kings only have nine games left in their season.

NOTES: Memphis swingman Tony Allen remains sidelined with a strained left hamstring. “There is no timetable for his return,” coach Dave Joerger said. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins was rested. Cousins is averaging 24.1 points (fifth in the NBA) and 12.4 rebounds (third in the NBA). “It gives me an opportunity to experiment a little bit (with lineups),” coach George Karl said. ... Former Grizzlies F Rudy Gay scored 28 points in the last matchup against Memphis, his highest total against his former team.