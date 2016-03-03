EditorsNote: adds new 14th graf with Rondo injury

Conley’s 24 points lift Grizzlies past Kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Early in the Wednesday game, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley saw he had opportunities. He took a few but let others go.

He is, after all, not prone to serving himself first. He would rather get teammates involved. However, as the Sacramento Kings made a fourth-quarter charge at FedExForum, ultimately erasing a 21-point first-half deficit and grabbing a 91-88 lead with 5:55 left, things had to change.

“The game got a little tight,” Conley said, almost sounding as if he was about to issue an apology. “I started to look for my offense a little more.”

Conley found it well enough that he scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, went 4-for-4 from the field and knocked both 3-point shots he took in the final period to lead the Grizzlies to a 104-98 victory.

Veteran Vince Carter, who struggled through a 2-for-12 night from the field and went 0-for-5 from 3-point range while scoring four points, said Conley needs to feed himself first more often.

“He’s more than capable,” Carter said. “I tell him all the time out of timeouts, be aggressive, lead us to the promised land.”

Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger added, “He’s very settling for us.”

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Grizzlies

Memphis used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to go back up 98-91 with 3:28 to play. The run included a spinning drive down the lane and layup finish by Conley, plus one of his 3-pointers.

A jump shot from Marco Belinelli (16 points) at the 1:45 mark cut the lead to 100-97, but that was the Kings’ final field goal of the game. Conley hit an off-balance push shot, ducking under the Kings’ Quincy Acy (11 points), to put Memphis up 102-97 with 49.5 seconds to play.

In the end, the Kings really never recovered from losing the second quarter 28-15 and falling 21 points behind.

“Our black holes are always similar,” Kings coach George Karl said. “Turnovers, got outworked on the boards.”

Sacramento (24-35) lost its fourth straight. The Grizzlies swept the season series 3-0.

Kings center DeMarcus Cousins posted a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds, and point guard Rajon Rondo dished out 17 assists to go along with six points and eight rebounds. Guard Darren Collison scored 17 points off the bench.

Rondo twisted an ankle late in the game and is considered questionable for the Kings’ game Thursday at Dallas.

Cousins also had six assists, three steals and two blocks, but he committed seven turnovers. The Kings gave the ball away 25 times, which translated into 29 Memphis points.

“Just sloppy plays,” Acy said of all the turnovers.

Memphis (36-24) got 19 points and eight rebounds from power forward Zach Randolph, and 15 points each off the bench from guard Mario Chalmers and forward JaMychal Green. Conley also had five assists and three steals.

Green’s 15 points were his career high, and with center Marc Gasol lost for the season following foot surgery, Joerger will have more minutes to give out along the front line. Green played 21 minutes Wednesday night.

“He plays with a lot of heart,” Joerger said.

Down by 16 points at the half, Sacramento opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run to get back in the game. The Kings drew as close as three points and were trailing 83-78 heading into the fourth. Cousins scored 12 points in the third quarter.

“We picked up the defense,” Cousins said of the third-quarter run. “We got a little more aggressive and a little more physical, so the game changed for us.”

The Kings shot 47.6 percent from the field and made nine of 26 3-point attempts (34.6 percent). Memphis shot 44.3 percent from the floor and hit five of 18 treys (27.8 percent).

Although the Grizzlies have a different look minus Gasol, Karl says not all that much has changed.

“You don’t win here unless you’re a little dirty, a little gritty and a little physical,” Karl said.

NOTES: Former Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was with the Kings in Memphis, acting as a consultant, and slated to stay with the team until Saturday, according to Sacramento coach George Karl. “He’s a friend of basketball,” Karl said. “I think he’s intrigued by our offense and we’re probably intrigued by his defense.” ... Memphis F/G Tony Allen missed his sixth straight game with a sore left knee. Coach Dave Joerger said, “I don’t have a timetable for him. He’s progressing in his rehab and his conditioning is still at a high level, so that’s positive. He didn’t do much at shootaround today.” ... The Grizzlies waived rarely used F James Ennis, who was acquired from Miami in November in the trade that brought in backup PG Mario Chalmers, and re-signed journeyman C Ryan Hollins. ... Kings F Rudy Gay missed his second consecutive game with a strained right shoulder.