Preview: Kings at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have dominated Sacramento in recent seasons and attempt to defeat the visiting Kings for the 13th consecutive time when the squads clash on Monday. Atlanta figures to take this contest seriously after resting starters Paul Millsap, Kyle Korver and DeMarre Carroll on Saturday and falling 92-84 to the lowly Philadelphia 76ers. The Hawks’ next victory will give them 50 wins for the first time since going 53-29 in 2009-10.

The Kings have lost three straight games to fall to 1-3 on an eight-game road trip that ends in Washington on March 14. Sacramento is 3-6 since George Karl took over as coach and the defense has been an in issue as the Kings have allowed an average of 114.7 points in the six losses. The latest defeat was a 114-109 overtime loss against Miami on Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE KINGS (21-40): DeMarcus Cousins has recovered from leg and hip injuries and is back to being his dominant self. Cousins had 27 points and 17 rebounds against the Heat for his 37th double-double of the season one night after putting up 29 points and 12 rebounds against the Orlando Magic. Rudy Gay has also excelled over the last two games, averaging 33 points and eight rebounds after scoring 39 against Orlando and 27 against the Heat.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (49-13): Sharpshooter Kyle Korver didn’t even travel to Philadelphia for the defeat, which means he is well-rested for the Sacramento team he terrorized last season. Korver matched his career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points as Atlanta sailed to a 124-107 victory Dec. 18, 2013. Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer defended resting three starters on one night, telling reporters, “A lot of our guys got to learn and grow. It wasn’t our best night, but sometimes you learn from those as much as your good nights.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sacramento’s last victory over the Hawks was a 119-107 home win on Feb. 20, 2008.

2. Kings SG Ben McLemore had 20 points against Miami after totaling just nine over the previous two games.

3. Atlanta PG Jeff Teague hasn’t posted a double-digit assist outing since having 11 against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 28.

PREDICTION: Hawks 114, Kings 98