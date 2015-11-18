Preview: Kings at Hawks

What a difference a week makes for the Sacramento Kings, whose six-game losing streak feels like a distant memory as the conversation surrounding center DeMarcus Cousins for the moment is focused on his performance on the court. The Kings open a five-game East Coast road trip Wednesday at the Atlanta Hawks riding a three-game winning streak, and Cousins earned Western Conference player of the week honors after averaging 32.5 points in his past four contests.

Cousins – who missed four games with a strained right Achilles’ tendon during the Kings’ skid – issued an apology a week ago following a reported tirade toward coach George Karl after Sacramento’s sixth loss in a row, but has three consecutive games of 33 or more points and nine or more rebounds. “I never doubted this team from Day One,” Cousins told reporters after Sunday’s 107-101 victory over Toronto. “I believe in every guy in this locker room, and my feelings still remain the same.” The Hawks have lost three in a row since an 8-2 start, falling 90-88 at Brooklyn on Tuesday while playing without two starters whose status is uncertain entering Wednesday. Point guard Jeff Teague missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle injury, and small forward Kent Bazemore did not play with a sprained right ankle.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE KINGS (4-7): Cousins is averaging 28 points and 11 rebounds, but certainly is not the lone option for an offense averaging 105.1 points. Rudy Gay returned from a one-game absence with a stomach virus to score 26 points Sunday, a game in which Cousins scored 10 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter as Sacramento closed with a 16-2 spurt. Point guard Rajon Rondo is averaging 14 assists in his past five games, recording triple-doubles three times during that span, and his 9.5 assists per contest ranks second in the NBA.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (8-5): Atlanta thrived off opposing turnovers during its hot start but scored only 12 points off Brooklyn miscues Tuesday, 10.5 points below its season average while finishing with a season low in points. Center Al Horford hit 8-of-11 shots in scoring a team-high 18 points Tuesday, and is shooting 52.5 percent from the field while hitting 17-of-47 3-point attempts. Dennis Schroder has started the past two games for Teague at the point, recording 19 assists but shooting 6-for-21 from the field.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta G Kyle Korver needs nine points to reach 9,000 for his career.

2. Kings rookie C Willie Cauley-Stein suffered a head injury in the first quarter Sunday; it was determined he did not sustain a concussion, and Sacramento is hopeful he can play Wednesday.

3. Teague is averaging 17.1 points and 6.5 assists, and the Hawks have gotten strong play from Bazemore on both ends of the floor (12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals per contest).

PREDICTION: Kings 103, Hawks 98