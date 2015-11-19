EditorsNote: changes Rondo’s rebound total to 12 in ninth graf

Hawks snap skid, dump Kings

ATLANTA -- When it came time to end a bad week, the Atlanta Hawks turned to All-Star forward Paul Millsap.

Bolstered by Millsap’s sixth double-double of the season, the Hawks ended a three-game losing streak with a 103-97 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

“This group is very prideful,” said Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer, whose team dropped four of its previous five games. “It was a poor week for us, and our group took it upon themselves. They want to be good, and they understand what it takes to be good.”

That’s especially true of Millsap. He was 9-for-19 from the field and scored 23 points. He added 16 rebounds, which matched his season high, as Atlanta (9-5) ended Sacramento’s three-game winning streak and beat the Kings for the 15th straight time. Millsap also had three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

“Paul really stood out,” Budenholzer said.

Millsap helped secured the win when he scored on a drive to the basket with 15.7 seconds left to thwart a late Sacramento comeback attempt. It was a different conclusion than Sunday’s loss to the Utah Jazz, when Millsap missed the game-winning shot attempt at the buzzer.

The win spoiled a 24-point, 12-rebound performance from Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins, who scored 17 in the first half.

Cousins banged his right elbow on the court when he was fouled early in third quarter. He left the game with his fourth foul after using that elbow to foul Atlanta center Tiago Splitter with 3:18 left in the period. He returned but scored only two points in the fourth quarter.

The Kings (4-8) also got 14 points and six rebounds from forward Rudy Gay and 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists from guard Rajon Rondo. It was Rondo’s third triple-double in four games and fourth in six games. Center Kosta Koufos came off the bench to score 13, and guard Ben McLemore added 11.

Atlanta guard Dennis Schroder, starting in place of injured All-Star Jeff Teague, had a season-high 22 points and added six assists. Center Al Horford scored 17 points for the Hawks.

“We competed longer and had better focus,” Budenholzer said. “It was closer to what we need it to be.”

After a see-saw first half that saw 12 ties and 10 lead changes, the Hawks went on an 11-0 run to end the first half and took a 62-52 lead into intermission.

Atlanta’s surge was led by Schroder, who had 11 of his 14 first-half points in the second period, and Millsap, who had nine points in the period.

“Every game you have what I call ‘black holes’ of momentum,” Sacramento coach George Karl said. “The combination of their turnover activity and our hanging onto the frustration for an extra possession or two, the black hole ended up being three or four possessions.”

Sacramento stayed close thanks to Cousins, who scored 13 of his 17 first-half points in the first quarter. Atlanta’s perimeter defense was able to slow the Kings’ 3-point efficiency, holding the NBA’s second-best unit to four attempts from beyond the arc.

Atlanta led by as many as 11 (73-62) with 8:05 left in the third quarter, but the Kings outrebounded the Hawks 19-11 in the period. Sacramento used the second opportunities to outscore Atlanta 27-19 and draw to within 81-79 after three quarters.

The Hawks seemed to have the game put away when they led 99-88 with 2:49 remaining. However, an 8-0 run by the Kings, including a 3-pointer from guard Darren Collison, cut the lead to 99-97 with 31.8 seconds remaining.

Atlanta guard Thabo Sefolosha sealed the win with two foul shots.

“We’re not collectively together yet, connected to a point where we can play good for 48 minutes,” Karl said. “There’s always going to be moments where the game goes the wrong way. We did a lot of good stuff today.”

NOTES: Atlanta changed its starting lineup and went with Justin Holiday at guard instead of Tiago Splitter. It was Holiday’s first start this season, and he scored six points in 18 minutes. ... Kings G Darren Collison returned to action after missing the five previous games with a left hamstring strain. He finished with seven points in 28 minutes. ... Inactive for Atlanta were G Jeff Teague (left ankle) and G Kent Bazemore (right ankle). Teague is close to returning. He had an intensive workout prior to the game. ... F Eric Moreland was inactive for Sacramento. ... Sacramento travels to Miami on Thursday, the second of five road games in eight days. Atlanta travels to Cleveland on Saturday for the first meeting between last year’s Eastern Conference finalists.