Preview: Kings at Heat

After a key win over rival Indiana extended its recent run to five wins in six games, the Miami Heat look to take advantage of a reeling opponent when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Dwyane Wade had a game-high 32 points and the Heat got a late 3-pointer from Ray Allen to cap a 10-0 run to topple the Pacers Wednesday. That kind of trademark win for Miami could spell trouble for upcoming foes, as LeBron James told the Sun Sentinel, “This is the type of win we needed and we wanted.”

The Kings have dropped three straight, most recently falling to Atlanta in a game that saw them yield a season-high 124 points. Sacramento is 3-10 in its last 13, leading coach Michael Malone to admit a harsh reality. “We are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA,” he told the Sacramento Bee, adding, “I don’t even know where to begin.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE KINGS (7-17): Malone’s self-criticism continued after the loss to the Hawks, as the coach searches for answers on how to get his team to defend better, particularly late in games. “I guess I‘m not doing a good enough job of giving them a game plan they can execute,” he said. “I have to do a better job of communicating so they know full well who we’re playing (and) what our coverages are so we don’t give up a 39-point fourth quarter.” Offensively, the Kings have few worries, as evidenced by the newly-formed trio of DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas and newcomer Rudy Gay combining for 70 points on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE HEAT (19-6): Miami trailed Wednesday’s matchup with the Pacers by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before showing the makeup of a two-time defending champion by rallying for the win. With their accomplishments the last two seasons in mind, however, forward Chris Bosh kept things in perspective, telling the Sun Sentinel, “Every game against these guys is going to be a statement game.” James, who is nursing a sprained left ankle and toyed with the notion of sitting against Indiana, could possibly rest against Sacramento, though his line of 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals on Wednesday showed he isn’t ailing all that badly.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. James’ 25.2 points per game leads Miami and trails only Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant (28.7) and New York’s Carmelo Anthony (26.4) among the NBA’s scoring leaders.

2. Sacramento ranks 28th in the NBA, allowing opponents 102.6 points per game, ahead of only Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers.

3. Heat F Michael Beasley has missed six straight games with a strained hamstring.

PREDICTION: Heat 117, Kings 94