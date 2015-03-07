Preview: Kings at Heat

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2015 / 4:03 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Locked in a tight race for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, a banged-up Miami squad begins a home-heavy portion of its schedule Saturday against Sacramento. The Heat, who are 12-17 at home and 3-8 against teams from the West, play six of their next seven games at AmericanAirlines Arena, including four against losing teams. Miami enters the stretch on a negative note after dropping a 99-97 decision at Washington on Friday with starters Dwyane Wade and Luol Deng on the sidelines.

Wade sat due to a hip injury while Deng was out with a thigh issue, and both are considered day-to-day for the shorthanded Heat, who won 95-83 at Sacramento on Jan. 16. That contest represents the third-lowest offensive output of the season for the Kings, who had few problems scoring but could not make enough stops in a 119-114 loss at Orlando on Friday. Rudy Gay scored 39 points and DeMarcus Cousins added 29 as Sacramento fell to 1-2 on its current eight-game road trip.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE KINGS (21-39): Ben McLemore has made some strides in his second season, starting all 60 games and boosting some lackluster shooting percentages from when he was a rookie. The 22-year-old guard still has some work to do to establish consistency, as evidenced by his 21 scoreless minutes Friday, when he missed all five of his field-goal attempts in an uneventful effort. McLemore is averaging 4.5 points on 3-of-11 shooting in Sacramento’s two losses on its road trip after scoring 20 in a 124-86 win at New York to begin the voyage on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE HEAT (27-34): In addition to playing without Wade and Deng, Miami lost the services of Goran Dragic after he took a hard fall in the third quarter, suffering a back contusion that puts his status for Saturday in doubt. Fellow guard Mario Chalmers, who is dealing with a knee issue, was active against Washington but did not see any action. Forward Michael Beasley, who is nearing the end of his 10-day contract, helped to pick up some of the slack with 13 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Kings PG Andre Miller attempted four 3-pointers against Orlando after trying a total of 10 in his first 58 games.

2. Deng scored 25 points in Miami’s win at Sacramento earlier this season.

3. Sacramento is 2-9 on the road against the East.

PREDICTION: Heat 103, Kings 98

