Preview: Kings at Heat

The Sacramento Kings haven’t won in Miami since Nov. 10, 2001 and attempt to end a 13-game road losing streak against the Heat on Thursday. The Kings came close to halting the skid last season but blew a 16-point, third-quarter advantage before falling 114-109 in overtime on March 7.

Miami is 24-3 all-time at home against Sacramento and will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 103-91 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat allowed 41 fourth-quarter points to lose on a night in which center Hassan Whiteside blocked 10 shots. The Kings opened up a five-game road trip by losing 103-97 to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Point guard Rajon Rondo had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double in six games but also committed seven of Sacramento’s 21 turnovers.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE KINGS (4-8): Center DeMarcus Cousins continues to excel and had 24 points and 12 rebounds against Atlanta. He has four double-doubles in five games since returning from an Achilles’ tendon injury but he was only 7-of-20 from the field as mistake-plagued Sacramento saw a three-game winning streak end. “We’re not collectively together yet, connected to a point where we can play good for 48 minutes,” Kings coach George Karl said afterward. “There’s always going to be moments where the game goes the wrong way. We did a lot of good stuff.”

ABOUT THE HEAT (6-4): Whiteside had 22 points and 14 rebounds on Tuesday to go with the 10 blocks as he became the seventh player in NBA history with two or more career points-rebounds-blocks triple doubles. The 7-footer has blocked 46 shots in 10 games, surpassing the franchise mark during that opening stretch held by Alonzo Mourning (39 in 1995-96). “Multiple efforts all over the place, all over the court,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. “The blocks he had were top-of-the-box - very few guys can make many of those plays.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Heat’s largest of margin of victory is 31 during the 13 consecutive home wins against the Kings.

2. Wade (18,966) is 38 points behind Dale Ellis (19,004) for 50th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

3. Sacramento backup PG Darren Collison (hamstring) had seven points and five assists against Atlanta after missing the previous five games.

PREDICTION: Heat 101, Kings 92