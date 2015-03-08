Heat get in a zone, win in OT

MIAMI -- Missing three starters and a double-digit deficit forced the Miami Heat to take desperate measures.

The Heat used a zone defense for most of the second half and overtime that helped start a comeback in their 114-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade scored 28 points after missing Friday night’s game in Washington, including 10 in overtime.

Miami played without guard Goran Dragic, forward Luol Deng and center Hassan Whiteside because of injuries.

”You have to put it to the side for these 48 minutes and try to do whatever you can to help your team get a win,“ Wade said. ”And that’s what each and every guy did.

“We haven’t worked on (the zone) with this new group. Guys did a great job of being prepared for the rotations. We were able to creep back in the game.”

Forward Chris Andersen’s two free throws with 1:32 remaining in overtime put the Heat ahead 105-104. Miami increased the lead to 108-104 on guard Tyler Johnson’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds left.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Heat

Wade converted four free throws in the final 25 seconds of overtime to secure the win.

Johnson finished with 24 points and forward Michael Beasley scored 18 points before fouling out with 1:07 remaining in regulation. Beasley often moved from his position and fronted or played behind Kings C DeMarcus Cousins.

“I just tried to give everything I got,” said Beasley, who also finished with seven rebounds and one blocked shot. “It’s perseverance, man. This group, especially the young guys, we keep fighting. We give everything we have, which is not a lot now.”

Cousins and guard Rudy Gay scored 27 points each for the Kings, who lost their 13th consecutive game in Miami. Sacramento has not won in Miami since November 2002.

The victory kept Miami (28-34) tied with Indiana for seventh in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Indiana holds the advantage by virtue of its 2-1 record against the Heat this season.

“This group is showing some grit,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They’re not making excuses. They’re just enjoying the competition and finding a way to come together to get better.”

The Kings erased a late four-point deficit on two free throws from Cousins with 1:07 left and guard Andre Miller’s driving bank shot with 40 seconds left that tied it at 96.

Sacramento had two chances to win in regulation, but Gay’s layup attempt fell off the rim with two seconds remaining and Cousins’ putback layup also bounced off the rim.

“This was a pretty good game for us,” Kings coach George Karl said. “We’ll learn some things from it. I’ll learn some things from it. If I had one thought, our sloppy offensive decisions create a lot of points for the other team.”

Wade’s baseline jumper with 2:36 remaining gave the Heat a 91-90 lead for their first advantage since late in the first quarter. Guard Henry Walker’s 3-pointer with 2:00 left increased Miami’s lead to 94-90.

Miami rallied from a 14-point deficit late in the third quarter and scored eight straight points to start the fourth. Guard Mario Chalmers converted one of two free throws 3:35 into the fourth quarter and got the Heat within 80-76.

The Heat’s zone defense limited the Kings to 1 of 7 from 3-point range in the second half and overtime after Sacramento was 9 of 18 from behind the arc in the first half.

“We were forced to make some kind of drastic decision to keep our guys out of foul trouble but also to change the tempo of the game,” Spoelstra said.

Cousins sat out the final 8:18 minutes of the first half because of foul trouble, but it didn’t deter the Kings from building a double-digit lead. Gay’s jumper with 4:18 remaining put Sacramento ahead 48-37.

Guard Ben McClemore’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left gave the Kings their largest lead of the half at 59-44.

McClemore finished with 20 points after going scoreless Friday in Orlando.

Center Reggie Evans’ two free throws with four seconds put Sacramento ahead 51-47 at halftime.

NOTES: Three Heat starters sat out because of injuries. PG Goran Dragic left Friday night at Washington due to a back injury that has bothered him for the past week. F Luol Deng missed the game due to a right thigh contusion and C Hassan Whiteside was sidelined due to an ankle injury. Whiteside played just 19 minutes Friday night and finished with a season-low two rebounds. ... Kings starting PG Darren Collison (hip surgery) is likely out for the rest of the season. ... The Kings are in the middle of a season-long eight-game trip. Their most recent home game was March 1, and they won’t play on their court again until March 16 against red-hot Atlanta. The eight-game trip includes three back-to-back sets.