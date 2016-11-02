Heat pull away from Kings in OT

MIAMI -- After two consecutive home losses to start the season, the Miami Heat finally broke through against a familiar victim.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points to lead the Heat to a 108-96 overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The win also was Miami's 15th straight over the Kings at AmericanAirlines Arena. Sacramento has not won at Miami since Nov. 11, 2011.

"Our last game against San Antonio was tough for us, but we battled," said Dragic, who finished with eight assists and eight rebounds. "Tonight we wanted to make sure we took one step further, and we did."

Dragic hit three 3-pointers and Tyler Johnson scored five points in overtime for the Heat, who secured the win with 11 unanswered points.

Johnson finished with 22 points and Dion Waiters scored 20 for the Heat (2-2).

Rudy Gay had an opportunity to give the Kings the win in regulation, but his 3-point attempt at the buzzer failed to hit the rim. Gay finished with 30 points for Sacramento (2-3). DeMarcus Cousins also scored 30 points but fouled out with 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

"They made some tough shots," Gay said. "We didn't execute like we should. That was pretty much it."

Gay's jumper with 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Kings an 89-87 advantage, their first lead since midway through the first quarter. The basket capped a 7-0 run for the Kings.

"We were playing with a lot more pace offensively," Kings coach Dave Joerger said. "When we were in attack mode, we were able to set our defense and we got aggressive defensively."

Johnson's layup with 1:03 remaining tied it at 89 before the Kings retook the lead on Cousins' layup with 48.3 seconds left. Miami tied it 91-91 on Waiters' jumper with 34.5 seconds to go.

"I think it was good for us to go through another emotional game in the second half," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Emotions were running high. A lot of frustration. A lot of elation. A lot of everything in between.

"It was good to see us just find a way grind it through all that."

Heat center Hassan Whiteside played only 22 minutes because of foul trouble. Yet Whiteside, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, returned in the fourth quarter and outlasted Cousins, his teammate at Sacramento two seasons.

Cousins committed five fouls in the fourth quarter. He had one brief postgame response before departing the Kings' dressing room.

"Good, hard competitive game, you all have a great day," Cousins said.

Miami extended a four-point lead at halftime and scored eight unanswered points to start the second half. Whiteside's dunk 2:47 into the third quarter capped the run and increased the Heat's lead to 62-50.

With Whiteside sitting most of the first half and limited to four points, Waiters and Dragic picked up the early scoring load for Miami with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Dragic's 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining in the second period gave Miami its largest lead of the first half at 54-47.

Heat captain Udonis Haslem made his first appearance of the season in the second quarter and played 15 minutes. The 36-year-old veteran, in his 14th season with Miami, is now the Heat's longest tenured player after Dwyane Wade ended his 13-year career with the Heat and joined the Chicago Bulls as a free agent in the offseason.

"I kind of had a feeling that my number would be called tonight," Haslem said. "I just wanted to be ready, go out there and play against one of the best bigs (Cousins) in this league and do the best that I could to contain him."

NOTES: Kings F Omri Casspi sat out his second consecutive game due to illness. Casspi has appeared in two games for a total of 19 minutes this season. The seven-year veteran averaged a career-high 11.8 points last season but scored four points in his two appearances in 2016-17. ... Sacramento will conclude a three-game Southeast stretch Thursday at Orlando before ending its five-game road trip with a back-to-back set at Milwaukee and Toronto on Saturday and Sunday. ... Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said G Josh Richardson is extending his workouts as he continues to recover from a right knee injury he sustained in the offseason. Richardson missed the entire pre-season and Miami's five regular-season games. ... The Heat will have their first consecutive road games at Toronto on Friday and Oklahoma City on Nov. 7 before returning home for the highly anticipated game against the Chicago Bulls and ex-Miami G Dwyane Wade on Nov. 10.