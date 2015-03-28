Evans propels Pelicans past Kings

NEW ORLEANS - Tyreke Evans is among the most dynamic slashing guards in the NBA, consistently getting to the basket by slicing through rush-hour traffic designed to slow him down.

But when Evans can make a jumper as he did Friday night in leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 102-88 victory over his former team, the Sacramento Kings, his offensive game clearly is ascending to new heights.

“It’s just the work I’ve been putting into practice, and it’s paying off,” Evans said after scoring a team-high 25 points on 10-of 15-shooting from the field, with seven baskets coming on jumpers from at least 18 feet.

“I’ve just got to keep shooting them with confidence. I feel like my shot is definitely improved. (Assistant) Coach Freddie (Vinson) has been motivating me a lot just to get this jumper right. That’s the key to my game. He always says, ‘If you get the jumper, it’s tough to guard you.'”

Evans was so impressive it turned the head of Sacramento coach George Karl.

“He did an excellent job,” Karl said. “He was under control all night and didn’t rush anything. When he stays under control, he’s tough to stop. Tonight was the best demeanor I’ve seen him have. He was content taking what the defense gave him.”

Evans’ 25 points and 10 assists -- his 13th double-double of the season -- and forward Anthony Davis’ 24 points and nine rebounds helped the Pelicans snap a four-game losing streak and end the Kings’ four-game winning streak.

The Pelicans (38-34) trailed 57-52 early in the third quarter but went on a 36-13 spurt to take control, 88-70, with 7:47 left.

The Pelicans got 10 points each from Davis and Evans in the third quarter to build a 74-66 lead entering the fourth quarter and then led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter.

“When you lose four in a row, it feels like an eternity before you get another win,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. “We held a pretty good offensive team to 88 points. So, great defensive effort, great team effort. We have to bottle this up and bring it again on Sunday.”

New Orleans outscored Sacramento 22-6 in a 6:50 stretch of the third quarter to turn a 57-52 deficit into a 74-63 lead. The Kings (26-46) were led by center DeMarcus Cousins, who scored a game-high 39 points, including 23 in the first half, and had 20 rebounds.

But while Cousins went 16 of 28 from the floor, his teammates were 19 of 51 (37.3 percent).

“They were feeding off ‘Cous,’ and we just tried to let him do what he do but realizing one man’s not going to beat us,” Davis said. “On the other hand, we just tried to move the ball. In that last quarter and a half, we just tried to be aggressive.”

When guards Norris Cole and Toney Douglas hit 3-pointers, New Orleans led 82-70, and the Pelicans widened their lead to 88-70 with 7:47 left on a dunk by forward Dante Cunningham, a spin move by backup center Alexis Ajinca and a full-court, driving layup by Douglas.

Davis struggled offensively in the first half, missing 11 of 14 shots and scoring just six points, but he had 18 in the second half. Davis said he was more impressed by how Evans continued to take and make his jumper when the Kings backed off, thinking he might drive to the basket.

“I think guys don’t respect him because they don’t think he can shoot the ball,” Davis said. “But he’s been working on it. If you’re in the NBA, you can make the shot. I told him, ‘If they keep going under (on the pick and roll), keep shooting it.’ Whether you make it or not, you got to make them respect you. Next week, they probably won’t go under.”

Cousins said Evans is nearly impossible to guard when he has his long-range game going.

“It’s tough enough keeping him out of the lane,” Cousins said. “If he is shooting jump shots, he’s top in the league.”

NOTES: Pelicans coach Monty Williams said he was saddened by the news that Thunder PF Kevin Durant was undergoing season-ending foot surgery. “It’s not good for OKC and it’s not good for the game,” Williams said. “Having spent some time with him this summer, I know how much he likes to play, so I‘m sure he’s devastated.” ... Williams expects PG Jrue Holiday, who has missed more than two months with a stress reaction in his lower right leg, to return before the end of the season. “Basing what I see off of his workouts, he looks a lot better than he did a month ago,” Williams said. “I don’t see Jrue sitting out for the year.” ... Sacramento coach George Karl said he prefers seeding the best 16 teams for the playoffs rather than taking the top eight from each conference. “I think we always did the East-West thing because of travel,” Karl said. “Now we have charters.”