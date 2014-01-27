Preview: Kings at Jazz

The two worst teams in the Western Conference square off when the Sacramento Kings visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. Utah is at the bottom of the conference standings but can move past Sacramento with a victory and its hopes will be bolstered if both center DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) and forward Rudy Gay (Achilles) sit out a third straight game. Gay is considered to be the more likely among the two to play against Utah.

The Jazz defeated the Washington Wizards on Saturday for their sixth victory in 11 games. Utah dug itself a hole with a dismal 4-19 start but is actually a game above .500 over its last 21 contests. Sacramento has lost three straight games and five of six after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Point guard Isaiah Thomas has been playing well and is averaging 27.6 points over the past five games, including two 38-point outing and three other games of 20 or more points during the hot streak.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-28): Cousins’ left ankle injury isn’t healing as fast as Sacramento anticipated as the swelling has yet to subside. The Kings have been forced to start Aaron Gray the past two games and he has scored nine points in 61 minutes during the stretch, which only magnifies Cousins’ importance to the team. Gay’s scoring output hasn’t been missed as badly as shooting guard Marcus Thornton has averaged 30.5 points, including matching his career high of 42 in Friday’s overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (15-29): Center Enes Kanter emerged from a two-game slump to score 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting in the victory over the Wizards. Kanter totaled just eight points on 4-of-13 shooting over the previous two defeats before posting his second standout performance in five games. Kanter had 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 15 but consistency in his game remains absent. “My coaches have given me a lot of confidence and we’ve been practicing really hard,” Kanter said after the Washington contest. “The things I have been trying to do are now showing in the games.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split two December meetings with the road club winning each time.

2. Thomas has made at least one 3-pointer in 37 consecutive games, two shy of Mitch Richmond’s franchise mark.

3. Jazz PF Derrick Favors had 11 points and 14 rebounds against the Wizards after missing one game due to a hip ailment.

PREDICTION: Jazz 105, Kings 100