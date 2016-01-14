Preview: Kings at Jazz

The Sacramento Kings have been doing a lot of talking about how they are on the verge of becoming a playoff team. But the evidence is mounting against them as they face the Utah Jazz on Thursday—- the team that currently possesses the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Sacramento has missed the playoffs in each of the past nine seasons and the record dipped to eight games below .500 when it suffered a 109-97 home loss to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The Kings trailed by 25 points entering the fourth quarter and standout center DeMarcus Cousins was among the discouraged players. “I think every guy in this locker room knows why we lost,” Cousins said afterward. “It wasn’t because they are the better team. Whatever the case may be — the only thing it was is that they played harder than us and with more energy at the beginning of the game.” The Jazz also lost Wednesday as they were outrebounded 54-38 while falling 99-85 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-23): Cousins continued his recent tear with 32 points and 12 rebounds against New Orleans for his fifth straight double-double and sixth in seven games. He is averaging 32.3 points — topping 30 five times — and 12.8 rebounds during the past six games as he attempts to keep Sacramento close to Utah and Portland in the battle for the final playoff spot. Point guard Rajon Rondo had 17 points and 10 assists against New Orleans and is averaging 13.7 assists in the past six games.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (17-21): The punishment Utah took on the boards against Portland is partially attributable to the continued absence of power forward Derrick Favors, who averages 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He sat out his 11th consecutive game because of back issues and coach Quin Snyder feels Favors is on the verge of returning. “A back is a tricky thing,” Snyder told reporters. “We just want to be smart about him not coming back too soon and making sure he’s 100 percent healthy.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cousins contributed 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Kings notched a 114-106 home win over the Jazz on Dec. 8.

2. Sacramento backup SG Marco Belinelli is just 15-of-46 shooting during the past four games.

3. Utah SF Gordon Hayward had 19 points and nine rebounds against Portland and is averaging 26 points in the past three games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 102, Kings 98