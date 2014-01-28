Jazz 106, Kings 99: Derrick Favors had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Marvin Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds as host Utah slid past Sacramento.

Enes Kanter also scored 16 points and Jeremy Evans contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Jazz passed the Kings at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Gordon Hayward added 12 points for Utah, which committed just eight turnovers.

Jason Thompson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who lost their fourth consecutive game. Center DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) and forward Rudy Gay (Achilles) each missed their third straight game and point guard Isaiah Thomas left in the third quarter with a stomach illness.

Derrick Williams added 17 points and a season-best 15 rebounds and Ben McLemore scored 14 points off the bench for Sacramento. The Kings rallied from a 20-point deficit and got within 104-99 on McLemore’s 3-point play with 31.7 seconds remaining before the Jazz held off the charge.

The contest was tied at 50 at halftime before Williams scored 12 third-quarter points as Utah took an 81-70 lead into the final stanza. The Jazz scored seven straight points to push the lead to 92-72 with 7:28 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Favors has posted back-to-back double-doubles since returning from a hip injury. … Thomas had just 10 points in 25 minutes before exiting and his streak of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer ended at 37, two shy of Mitch Richmond’s franchise mark. … The Jazz were 12-for-25 from the free-throw line in the final quarter to finish at 35-for-53.