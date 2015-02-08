Hayward helps Jazz end skid with win over Kings

SALT LAKE CITY -- The drama continues to build up around the Sacramento Kings.

And the rebuild continues to progress nicely for the Utah Jazz.

Small forward Gordon Hayward scored a game-high 30 points to help the Jazz snap a three-game losing streak in a 102-90 win over the Kings on Saturday at EnergySolutions Arena.

“It was a good win for us,” said Hayward, who notched his sixth 30-point game of the season. “We got it going early and defended them really well.”

All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins scored 27 points, but the Kings (17-32) dropped their third straight.

The defeat came in Sacramento interim coach Tyrone Corbin’s first game back in Utah since he parted ways with the organization last April. He had coached the Jazz the previous three and a half years after Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan’s shocking midseason resignation in February of 2011.

Sacramento, which shot 39 percent, is playing under the shadow of multiple reports that former NBA coach George Karl is in negotiations with Kings management to become the team’s permanent head coach.

Corbin declined to comment on the swirling coaching rumors before the game, and Kings PR instructed media to stick to basketball questions after the game.

“You can’t quit, man. You can’t feel sorry for yourself,” Corbin said of his team, which has lost 11 of 12. “Whatever it is that’s going on, you got to play the game.”

The Kings fell behind by double digits early in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 23 points en route to another tough loss.

“It is pretty confusing, honestly. It is all over the place,” Cousins said when asked about the mood of the team. “There is no excuse. I have been saying that. There is no excuse. We have to come in every day, block out the outside distractions and do our job, be professional basketball players regardless of what is going on. Come in and do our jobs every night.”

Power forward Derrick Favors added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Jazz, and center Enes Kanter totaled 17 points with 13 boards.

Utah completed a four-games-in-five-nights stretch on a positive note, picking up its first win since defeating Golden State at home 110-100 on Jan. 30.

“It was a tough game because it was our fourth game in five nights and to come out here and get the win in the fashion that we did means a lot,” Jazz forward Trevor Booker said. “It was a physical game and we came ready to play.”

Center Rudy Gobert gave Utah a 19-8 lead with a dunk at the 3:54 mark of the first quarter. The Kings trimmed that lead to six in the second quarter but never seriously challenged after that.

Utah, which lost 100-93 in Phoenix on Friday night, shot 50 percent despite a 5-of-19 showing from 3-point range.

The Jazz dominated the Kings inside, outscoring the visitors 56-42 in the paint.

Point guard Trey Burke was the only other Jazz player in double figures with 10 points off the bench.

Though Hayward had a huge offensive outing, Jazz coach Quin Snyder lauded him for his defensive effort. Kings small forward Rudy Gay was limited to four points.

“There was not a single point in the game where I did not feel he was engaged,” Snyder said of Hayward. “This was maybe one of his best games.”

Cousins, who pleaded for his team to play with “self-respect” after Thursday’s 101-78 home loss to Dallas, also grabbed 10 rebounds and had two blocked shots before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Guard Ben McLemore scored 15 points for the Kings, including 3 of 7 from deep.

Corbin received a nice round of applause from Jazz fans during introductions. He was an assistant coach under Sloan for seven years before taking over as a head coach. He also played in Utah for three seasons during his 16-year NBA career.

“I‘m going to keep trying to push them as much as we can,” said Corbin, who received a technical foul. “And they have to keep trying to play as much as they can as long as we’re together.”

According to some reports, that could end Sunday.

NOTES: Both teams were missing starters because of injuries. G Elijah Millsap, the younger brother of All-Star Paul Millsap, got his first NBA start in place of Joe Ingles (strained lower back) for Utah. Ramon Sessions started at point guard for the Kings for Darren Collison (strained hip flexor), who didn’t make the trip. ... C DeMarcus Cousins (viral meningitis) and coach Ty Corbin (Achilles tendon) both missed the first meeting between these teams in December. ... The Jazz did not re-sign SF Chris Johnson after his 10-day contract expired Saturday. Johnson scored nine points with three assists in his final game with Utah in a 100-93 loss Friday in Phoenix.