Hood leads Jazz past Kings

SALT LAKE CITY -- Playing games against the Sacramento Kings just seems to bring out the best in Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood.

Three nights after setting a career-high in points and steals against the Kings, Hood once again found a way to flummox Sacramento on both ends of the court in a 103-91 victory for the Jazz on Wednesday night.

He scored 20 points and collected a career-high eight rebounds. For a player who has been hampered much of his rookie season with a foot injury, Hood finally feels like his perseverance is paying off and everything is finally falling into place.

“You got to be tough minded and understand there’s another day,” Hood said. “There’s another day coming and another game coming. Just being mentally prepared and being mentally tough has helped me have a good last few games.”

Hood was not alone in sparking a second-half Utah rally.

Forward Derrick Favors added 18 points and 11 rebounds for his 23rd double-double of the season. Center Rudy Gobert and guard Dante Exum each scored 12 points and Gobert added 10 rebounds -- also netting his 23rd double-double to help the Jazz (36-42) win the season series against the Kings.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Jazz

Forwards Carl Landry and Omri Casspi and guard Ben McLemore each scored 16 points for Sacramento. Center Jason Thompson added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings (27-51), who played without usual starters DeMarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay.

The Jazz controlled the glass, outrebounding Sacramento 47-31, and shot 42 percent (13-of-31) from behind the 3-point arc.

“I thought for about 35 or 40 minutes we did a good job,” Kings coach George Karl said. “But when the wall caved in on us, it caved in too heavy.”

Utah came alive offensively starting in the third quarter, shooting 70 percent (7 of 10) from long range. Exum and Hood combined to make three 3-pointers, fueling a 12-3 run that put the Jazz in front. Hood capped the spurt with a layup to put Utah up 61-57.

Sacramento retook a 69-66 lead on back-to-back dunks from forwards Reggie Evans and Derrick Williams followed by an Evans’ layup. Guard Trey Burke tied the game up with a 3-pointer seconds later, and forward Chris Johnson followed with a 3-pointer and three free throws to give the Jazz a 75-71 advantage.

Utah finally broke the game open in the fourth quarter. Starting with a 3-pointer from guard Joe Ingles, the Jazz ran off 11 unanswered points and went on an 18-2 run to take the lead for good. Hood capped the run with another 3-pointer, giving the Jazz a 96-80 lead with 5:04 left.

Sacramento cut the deficit in half -- making it 96-88 on a short jumper from McLemore with 2:47 left. The Jazz halted the run and went back up by double digits when Ingles drained a deep 3-pointer to make it 101-88 with 2:11 remaining.

The Kings were ultimately doomed by a poor fourth quarter start where they made just three baskets in the first seven minutes.

”Those lapses can’t be that long,“ Williams said. ”Maybe a minute or two. But in this league, you can’t win when you have lapses like that -- six to eight minutes long.

Even while playing without top scorers Cousins and Gay, Sacramento took control right away in the first half. The Kings managed to stay a step or two ahead of Utah throughout both the first and second quarter.

Utah did not take its first lead until Exum and Burke drained back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Jazz up 18-16 with 2:00 left in the first quarter. Landry answered with back-to-back baskets a minute later to put the Kings back ahead. McLemore added two free throws to push the lead to 22-18.

Burke swished in a buzzer-beating half-court heave to cut the lead to one and Utah went back ahead 23-22 on Favors’ jumper to open the second quarter. The Kings wasted no time sprinting back ahead of the Jazz.

Sacramento took back the lead on a pair of free throws from Evans. Guard Andre Miller then made a jumper and fed Casspi for another basket to push the lead to 28-23. The Kings stayed in front the rest of the second quarter, leading by as much as nine points after Casspi and Williams each buried 3-pointers to extend Sacramento’s lead to 38-29.

Utah cut the lead to three points three different times, the final time on a jumper from Hood that made it 40-37. Casspi stopped the rally with a pair of free throws and a pair of baskets to push Sacramento’s lead to 47-39 with 1:42 left before halftime.

“In the second half, we really got offense off of our defense,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “I don’t think, to a man, in the first half we were as active. They played really hard. I thought they played harder than us. There wasn’t a lot for us to feel good about at halftime.”

NOTES: Kings F Rudy Gay (concussion) and G Nik Stauskas (back strain) did not dress. Gay sat out for the fourth time in five games. C DeMarcus Cousins (sore right foot) was inactive for the second consecutive game. ... Jazz G Rodney Hood scored a career-high 25 points and had a career-high four steals in Utah’s 101-95 win over Sacramento on Sunday. ... C Sim Bhullar is the tallest player to ever play for Sacramento. Bhullar -- who is also the first player of Indian descent in the NBA -- is 7-foot-5. He signed a 10-day contract with the Kings on April 2. ... Utah began the night allowing just 87 points per game since the NBA All-Star break -- seven points fewer than any other team in the league.