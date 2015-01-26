Preview: Kings at Knicks

Two teams that are out of the playoff picture in the middle of the season square off on Monday when the New York Knicks host the Sacramento Kings. The Knicks have recorded just eight wins all season and three of them occurred during a winning streak that was halted by the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. The Kings were hoping to make a rise up the Western Conference standings but an early-season illness to star center DeMarcus Cousins derailed those hopes.

The Kings and Knicks engaged in a wild overtime affair on Dec. 27 when Sacramento prevailed 135-129. Cousins scored a season-high 39 points, forward Rudy Gay had 29 and point guard Darren Collison had a season-high 27 for the Kings, while Carmelo Anthony poured in 36 points for New York. Anthony rested his sore knee during the 76-71 loss to the Hornets while Sacramento has lost six straight games after falling 126-101 to Golden State on Saturday when Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored 52 points, including a one-quarter record of 37 in the third quarter.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KINGS (16-27): Collison has been a consistent secondary scorer for Sacramento and has reached double digits in 18 consecutive games. He has three 20-point outings during the stretch, including the one against the Knicks in which he was 9-of-10 from the field and also handed out 10 assists. Center DeMarcus Cousins posted his 26th double-double of the season by producing 28 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to Golden State and has recorded a double-double in each of the last nine games in which he has played.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (8-37): Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. scored more than one-third of New York’s points with 25 against the Hornets. It was the sixth 20-point outing of the season for Hardaway, who also had six rebounds and five assists for one of his better all-around efforts of the season. Hardaway has reached double figures in six consecutive games and is averaging 14.5 points during the stretch.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Sacramento SF Rudy Gay has scored 20 or more points in nine of his last 13 games.

2. New York PG Jose Calderon (knee) sat out the Charlotte contest and is questionable for Monday.

3. Kings F Carl Landry (wrist) has missed five straight games.

PREDICTION: Kings 116, Knicks 110