Preview: Kings at Knicks

A pair of disappointing teams square off Sunday when the Sacramento Kings visit the New York Knicks. Kings point guard and impending free agent Rajon Rondo, who suggested that perhaps the triangle offense the Knicks run would not be so conducive to his skill set when questioned last month, is sure to get a warm welcome from the New York crowd.

Rondo is far from the only impending free agent to give less than enthusiastic responses when questioned about potentially joining the Knicks, who are expected to be big players in free agency over the summer with star Carmelo Anthony promising to be involved in the recruiting pitches. Rondo is averaging a league-best 11.9 assists and handed out 13 in a 115-108 loss at Detroit on Friday in the opener of a four-game trip. Sacramento has lost 10 of its last 12 games and has surrendered 100 or more points in 24 of the last 25 contests. New York finished up a 2-4 road trip with a 99-89 loss at Washington on Saturday and failed to score more than 90 points in any of the last three stops.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, CSN California (Sacramento), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KINGS (26-42): A large number of Rondo’s assists go to star center DeMarcus Cousins, who is coming to the end of his sixth playoff-less season with Sacramento. “I love the game, I love to compete, that’s what drives me every night,” Cousins told reporters after putting up 31 points and 10 rebounds Friday. ”But to come in season after season and try to stop another team from making the playoffs, that’s old. I want to be in the playoffs.” The Kings are last in the NBA in scoring defense, yielding an average of 109.6 points.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (28-42): The positive at the end of the road trip came from rookie Kristaps Porzingis, who recorded 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds and three blocks in 39 minutes against the Wizards. Porzingis seemed to be hitting a rookie wall over the past few weeks and went 1-of-11 from the floor at Golden State in a 121-85 loss at Golden State on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Latvian is a cornerstone of the New York rebuilding project along with star Carmelo Anthony, who added 20 points Saturday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Kings C Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) sat out Friday and is day-to-day.

2. Knicks G Jose Calderon (knee, ankle) was limited to 24 minutes Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. Sacramento has taken three straight in the series and earned a 99-97 victory at home over New York on Dec. 10.

PREDICTION: Kings 116, Knicks 102