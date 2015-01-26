FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kings at Knicks, ppd.
January 26, 2015

Kings at Knicks, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kings-Knicks, ppd.: Monday’s game between the host New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings was postponed by the NBA due to the winter storm expected to ravage the northeastern part of the country.

The contest has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 3. The Knicks have a home game scheduled for Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder and that contest could also be in jeopardy.

Sacramento travels to Toronto for a contest on Wednesday. Monday’s scheduled game between the Portland Trail Blazers and host Brooklyn Nets was also postponed due to the storm.

