Kings cruise past Knicks

NEW YORK -- The Sacramento Kings are six games into playing under their third coach in five months, and the system is still so new that some of the first coach’s play calls are still being used.

Based on how things unfolded Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, anything seemed to work for Sacramento.

The Kings had their way with the Knicks all night on all fronts, getting 25 points from forward Rudy Gay and 22 from center DeMarcus Cousins in a wire-to-wire 124-86 rout.

Playing their sixth game since George Karl took over for interim coach Tyrone Corbin on Feb. 17, who replaced Michael Malone on Dec. 15, the Kings had their best shooting night (49.4 percent overall and 55.6 from 3-point range) under coach No. 3. Sacramento also collected 26 assists and got 47 points from its bench.

”I thought it was the best passing game that we’ve had since I’ve been here,“ Karl said. ”They found open men on a consistent basis.

“The three-ball is important to how we play, and without Cuz (Cousins) we haven’t been able to do a lot of them in the last two games, but I thought Cuz’s passing was big time.”

Cousins missed the previous two games due to an ankle injury.

Besides Gay’s third game with at least 25 points under Karl and Cousins’ 35th double-double, Sacramento enjoyed contributions from guard Ben McLemore, who added 20 points, and reserve forward Derrick Williams, who contributed 17.

“It mixes us up now and then,” Gay said. “Everybody’s going through a transition. It’s been a tough season, a long season, but we’re still out here playing hard trying to get these wins.”

The Kings led by as many 44 points, and it seemed that they might break the franchise record for their biggest win over the Knicks, a 40-point margin on Dec. 10, 1961, when the team was the Cincinnati Royals. Instead the Kings still recorded their most lopsided victory of the season despite giving up 12 consecutive points late in the third.

”There still is some confusion just with terms being used,“ Cousins said. ”(Karl) has his way of using the terms, and we have a way that we’re used to. It’s just us getting on the same page. I think it’s coming along.

“I think we took a step forward and we did a pretty good job of executing the way he wants us to play. I think we did a pretty good job.”

Cousins wasn’t part of the stretch that decided the game. That came during a 4 1/2-minute span in the second quarter while he was resting and the Kings ripped off 17 straight points, getting a combined 12 points from McLemore and Williams.

That turned a 39-27 lead into a 56-27 edge. When Cousins returned, the Kings did not let up, taking a 65-39 lead at halftime and a 92-48 advantage midway through the third quarter. Cousins sat for the night with one minute left in the third when Sacramento held a 98-68 lead.

The Kings led by double digits over the final 37:39 in a game that was originally scheduled to be played New York on Jan. 26. A snowstorm led to the postponement.

While the Kings had the easiest of their 21 wins under Malone, Corbin and Karl, the Knicks were handed their worst loss of the season after earning consecutive wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.

“It was definitely not the level of character and integrity that this group has been showing in recent weeks,” New York coach Derek Fisher said. “Even in some losses that we’ve had, they’ve shown more character and grit as a group, and that was the most disappointing part.”

Fisher was so annoyed with the effort that he made four substitutions 4:26 into the game when the Knicks trailed by seven, and things grew progressively worse.

The Knicks struggled so much that it took them 32 1/2 minutes to get someone in double figures, and that was when guard Alexey Shved hit a layup that made it a 97-66 game with 1:26 left in the third quarter.

Shved led New York with 15 points. Guard Shane Larkin and forward Jason Smith added 13 apiece in front of a crowd that spent most of the final minutes chanting for actor Tom Hanks, who was seated courtside.

“We came out a little flat and we didn’t get in the game,” New York center Cole Aldrich said. “Then it got out of hand.”

NOTES: Sacramento G Darren Collison had surgery on his strained right hip flexor Tuesday in Philadelphia, and from everything that coach George Karl heard, there were no complications. Collison is not expected to return from the injury this season even though the Kings have said he would be re-evaluated before the season ends. ... Tuesday began the third eight-game road trip in the Sacramento era for the Kings. The others were Feb. 16-March 2, 1987, and Jan. 25-Feb. 6, 2000. ... C Jason Thompson appeared in his 517th game as a King, tying Mitch Richmond for second in games played in the Sacramento era and putting him one behind Peja Stojakovic. ... New York G Jose Calderon missed his third straight game with a strained left Achilles tendon. Calderon is currently in a walking boot, and the Knicks said Monday that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. ... Before taking the job with the Kings, Karl worked for ESPN. Asked if he watched many Knicks games, he quipped that they were not his “favorite team to watch.”