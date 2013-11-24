Preview: Kings at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have strung together back-to-back wins for the first time this season and strive to reach the .500 mark when they host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Los Angeles embarks on a three-game road trip after the matchup with the Kings and is just 1-4 on the road, creating a greater emphasis on defeating Sacramento. The Kings had a modest two-game winning streak snapped Saturday with a loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

DeMarcus Cousins had a solid all-around performance against the Clippers with 23 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists but was highly distressed afterwards. Cousins expressed his displeasure with the way the Kings keep falling behind early in games. “I’m tired of being a part of going down 20 and then trying to come back later in the game,” Cousins said. “The way we played the last stretch of that game, we’ve got to start games off the same way so that we won’t be in those situations and we’d have a better chance.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE KINGS (4-8): Sacramento received 60 points from its bench against the Clippers with guard Isaiah Thomas scoring 22 and Patrick Patterson adding a season-best 21. Thomas has put together back-to-back 20-point outings – he has four on the season – as he continues to provide a spark. The third-year guard is averaging 18.7 points after outputs of 11.5 as a rookie and 13.9 last season. Patterson hadn’t scored more than 10 points this season prior to Saturday’s breakout performance.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (6-7): There is a lot of attention being paid to Kobe Bryant’s upcoming return now that he has resumed practicing. Big man Pau Gasol would rather the spotlight be placed elsewhere. “We can’t really anticipate too much or stress about it,” Gasol told reporters on Saturday. “He’s going to come back when he comes back. Whenever that is, we’ll be happy and excited. But at the same time, we have to continue to play with the intensity and focus we have been playing with the last few games.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have won nine of their last 10 home games against the Kings.

2. Los Angeles swingman Nick Young is averaging 19.3 points over the last three games and has reached double digits in five straight.

3. Kings starting PG Grievis Vazquez has topped six assists just once this season after averaging nine per outing last season for New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Lakers 107, Kings 105