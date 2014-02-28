Preview: Kings at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have rarely been in a situation where they need to win their way out of the basement, but the 2013-14 season is a new experience for the franchise. The Lakers will attempt to gain a game on the Sacramento Kings when they host the division rivals on Friday. Los Angeles has dropped three straight to dip 1 1/2 games behind the Kings and into sole possession of last place in the Western Conference.

The Lakers’ latest issue it a disconnect between coach Mike D’Antoni and the last healthy star on the team, Pau Gasol, who criticized D’Antoni’s small-ball approach to offense and advocated for more discipline. D’Antoni is unlikely to change his lineup and is giving plenty of opportunities to players like MarShon Brooks, Kent Bazemore, Kendall Marshall, Wesley Johnson and others with contracts that expire after this season. Los Angeles might not lose out on much with a small-ball lineup Friday because Sacramento will be without center DeMarcus Cousins, who earned himself a one-game suspension for throwing a punch.

ABOUT THE KINGS (20-37): Sacramento is one of the few teams not to enjoy success against the rival Lakers this season, dropping each of the first two meetings by a combined 20 points. Cousins averaged 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in those two contests but will have to watch the third after punching Rockets guard Patrick Beverley early in a 129-103 home loss to Houston on Tuesday. The setback snapped a two-game winning streak for the Kings, who had limited four straight opponents to 101 points or fewer before getting trounced by the Rockets.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (19-39): D’Antoni skipped the shootaround after Gasol’s comments and held a team meeting to go over what happened in a 118-98 loss at Indiana on Tuesday, and the team still fell into a deep hole before coming back and suffering a 108-103 setback at Memphis on Wednesday. Brooks and Bazemore are getting a much greater opportunity than either enjoyed with previous teams and the two are combining to average 28.8 points in four games, but heavy minutes in the backcourt is not doing much to help the rebounding. Los Angeles was beaten 45-34 on the boards by the Grizzlies after posting a 62-42 deficit on the glass against the Pacers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings announced a buyout of former first-round pick Jimmer Fredette, who is now a free agent.

2. Los Angeles G Jodie Meeks is averaging 17.2 points in five games since returning from an ankle injury.

3. Sacramento F Rudy Gay is averaging 28.5 points on 56.4 percent shooting in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Lakers 109, Kings 105