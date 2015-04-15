Preview: Kings at Lakers

The Lakers and the Kings will finish playing out the string when Sacramento visits Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Lakers have already clinched the worst record in franchise history and reached 60 losses in the opener of the home-and-home series on Monday.

Los Angeles needs to win Wednesday’s rematch in the season finale to avoid passing the 1957-58 Minneapolis Lakers (19-53) for the worst winning percentage in club history. The Lakers were within a point with less than 4 1/2 minutes remaining on Monday but went 0-of-5 from the field the rest of the way as the Kings ended the game on a 13-4 run to clinch the 102-92 victory. That run came without the services of DeMarcus Cousins (foot) and Rudy Gay (concussion), who are out for Wednesday as well. Sacramento leaned instead on Omri Casspi down the stretch and repeatedly pounded the paint.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE KINGS (28-53): Sacramento sent Casspi and Derrick Williams into the lane repeatedly and ended up going to the free-throw-line 36 times on Monday. “Our emphasis early on in the game was that they don’t have shot blockers, and we wanted to continue to attack the paint,” Kings coach George Karl told reporters. “Omri is big-time there. I think we won the game with the backdoor cut out of the corner.” Casspi finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win and is averaging 22 points in the last five contests.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (21-60): Los Angeles has been dealing with its own injury issues all season and only used seven players in Monday’s loss. The Lakers are leaning heavily on rookie guard Jordan Clarkson, who played 47 minutes on Monday and only left down the stretch after turning an ankle. Clarkson recorded 23 points, six assists and five steals before departing and is putting up 21.6 points and 7.2 assists over the last five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have taken 12 of the last 13 against the Kings at home.

2. Los Angeles F Wesley Johnson (ankle) sat out Monday and is questionable to return for the finale.

3. Williams is averaging 16.4 points in 28.8 minutes over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Lakers 101, Kings 99