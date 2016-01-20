Preview: Kings at Lakers

The Sacramento Kings look to defeat Los Angeles for the third straight time this season and sixth overall when they visit the Lakers on Wednesday. Sacramento averaged 125 points while winning two home contests against Los Angeles earlier this season and is averaging 116.4 points during the five-game series winning streak.

The Lakers have lost seven of their last eight games in a season that is revolving around Kobe Bryant’s health. Bryant is dealing with Achilles’ tendon and shoulder injuries and coach Byron Scott said Tuesday that Bryant will play against the Kings. Sacramento has won five of its last eight games and is aiming to making a run at the eighth and final playoff position in the Western Conference. The Kings are 2-0 entering the finale of a three-game road trip to move within a half-game of the eighth-place Utah Jazz.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE KINGS (17-23): Center DeMarcus Cousins had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists when Sacramento defeated the Lakers on Jan. 7 and that performance is part of a streak of seven consecutive double-doubles. Cousins is averaging 31.1 points and 13.4 rebounds in January and has topped 30 points six times and collected 17 or more rebounds on three occasions. Sacramento figures to be fresh as it hasn’t played since posting a 110-103 victory on Saturday to snap the Los Angeles Clippers’ 10-game winning streak, while NBA assists leader Rajon Rondo (11.6) has been on a roll with 10 or more assists in each of his last eight outings and is averaging 13.1 assists during that stretch.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (9-34): Los Angeles will be without starting forward Larry Nance Jr. (knee) for the second straight game after Scott said Tuesday that he expects him to miss the next two games. Nance’s injury is providing Julius Randle with an opportunity to return to the starting lineup after losing the position to Nance earlier this season. “I‘m not going to speculate whether he’s going to start when Larry gets back,” Scott said of Randle. “It obviously depends on how long Larry’s out and when can he get back. But I just want Julius to continue to grow and play the way he’s playing.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers are 22-9 against the Kings at Staples Center.

2. Sacramento made 13 3-pointers in the win over the Clippers - five by SF Omri Casspi.

3. Bryant has played through the injuries the past four games and averaged just 6.3 points on 11-of-37 shooting.

PREDICTION: Kings 112, Lakers 107