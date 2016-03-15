Preview: Kings at Lakers

The dysfunctional Sacramento Kings will try to avoid a sixth straight setback when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Kings head coach George Karl and star center DeMarcus Cousins got into a verbal altercation last week that led to a one-game suspension for Cousins, though he suggested that the coach was acting alone in issuing the suspension without the support of the front office.

“That was no suspension from the organization, that was one from the head coach,” Cousins told reporters after making his return to the lineup in Sunday’s 108-99 loss to the Utah Jazz. “There’s a difference. There’s been so much extra stuff this season. Extra, unnecessary stuff. There are a lot of battles between guys that should be on your side.” Sacramento was a playoff contender a month ago but has slipped to 15 games under .500 after going winless on a three-game homestand. The Lakers are ensuring that the Kings (and the Phoenix Suns) won’t end up in the basement of the Pacific Division with back-to-back losses dropping the team 39 games below .500. Kobe Bryant engaged in duels with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in the last two games but Los Angeles came out on the bottom in both contests.

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-40): Karl is trying to take the high road in the feud with his star player but admits that he hasn’t spent much time of late trying to talk through the problem. “In general I think, professionally, I’ve done my job,” Karl told reporters prior to Sunday’s loss. “There will be an opportunity to talk with Cousins. We’ve exchanged pleasantries, but nothing in depth. I am not going to communicate how we evolve in this. The best thing for everybody, for Cousins, for me, the team, is to get a win.” Karl suggested after the game that a lineup change may be inevitable, with guard Seth Curry possibly moving into the starting five.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (14-53): Los Angeles has not been focused on wins and losses since November and is trying to send departing star Bryant out with some memories in his final season. Bryant stepped up against James and managed 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting in a 120-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers but could not find the same form on Sunday against Anthony and the Knicks and ended up 5-of-15 from the floor, including a miss on a potential go-ahead jumper in the final seconds. The performances marked Bryant’s first appearance in back-to-back games this month as he fights through shoulder issues.

1. Los Angeles rookie G D’Angelo Russell had a string of three straight 20-plus scoring performances come to an end when he slumped to four points on Sunday.

2. Kings G Ben McLemore (finger) sat out the last three games and is questionable for Tuesday.

3. Sacramento has taken six straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Kings 115, Lakers 110