Kings end season with a rout of Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- As their season drew to a close, the Sacramento Kings displayed the potential that their new coach believes can become reality.

Guard Ben McLemore scored 24 points and forward Derrick Williams added a season-high 22 points to lead the Kings’ 122-99 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers in the season finale Wednesday night in front of 18,997 at the Staples Center.

“I had a rocky first year but finished off strong and I’ve improved so much in building my confidence and in just playing free,” said McLemore, who just completed his second season. “This offseason, I‘m going to dedicate myself in the gym and prepare myself.”

Guard Ray McCallum contributed 19 points for the Kings (29-53), who went 11-19 after George Karl became the head coach on Feb. 17. Forward Carl Landry had 14 points and nine rebounds, and seven Kings scored in double figures.

”I actually thought in the last 10 days or so that we were getting better,“ Karl said. ”I was feeling better about how we could play and how maybe we would play. I think the players can go home knowing that they busted their tails for me.

“We can be a good basketball team but we’ve got to make good decisions over the summer.”

Guard Jabari Brown scored a career-high 32 points for the Lakers (21-61), who set a team record for the lowest winning percentage in a season (.256). The 1957-58 Minneapolis Lakers compiled a .264 mark by going 19-53.

“Obviously, this was a tough season,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “But I see some bright spots in some of the guys we have. Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle are pieces that we’re very excited about. But we’ve got to improve pretty much every position.”

In his first NBA start, Los Angeles guard Vander Blue finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and a game-high eight assists. The Lakers recalled Blue from their NBA Development League affiliate Monday. Both Blue and Brown played all 48 minutes. Los Angeles forward Ed Davis grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

“When you’re younger, you want the minutes,” Brown said. “Even though we get tired like the older guys, you’ve got to relish the opportunity. Not many rookies are getting to play 40 minutes.”

Sacramento took control early. Behind 9-8, the Kings used a 13-1 spree to take a 21-10 lead late in the first quarter. Guard Nik Stauskas led the surge with five points, while McLemore and McCallum each added four points.

Blue drove for a lay-in and made a 3-point shot in a 37-second span to narrow Los Angeles’ deficit to 29-23. But McCallum responded with a driving lay-in, then made a steal that Williams turned into a slam to give Sacramento a 33-23 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Kings led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, 19 in the third and 29 in the fourth.

NOTES: Sacramento F Omri Casspi, who scored at least 20 points in each of the Kings’ previous two games, did not play Wednesday night because of gastroenteritis. Casspi scored in double figures in each of his final eight games. ... The Kings’ three leading scorers did not play for the sixth consecutive game. C DeMarcus Cousins (injured right ankle), F Rudy Gay (concussion) and G Darren Collison (injured core muscle) missed a combined 48 games due to injuries since Feb. 5, when Collison made his last appearance. ... Los Angeles G Jordan Clarkson and F Wesley Johnson did not play because of sprained left ankles, leaving the Lakers with only eight healthy players. ... For the second consecutive season, the Lakers will lead the NBA in most games lost to injury, 339, compared to 319 last season.