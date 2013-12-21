Preview: Kings at Magic

A pair of struggling clubs will hook up in Orlando on Saturday as the Sacramento Kings pay a visit to the Magic. Sacramento allowed a season-high 124 points to Atlanta on Wednesday and yielded 122 to Miami on Friday, forcing the team to realize that applying coach Michael Malone’s consistent message could do them well. “He preaches it over and over (that) we’re a defensive team,” center DeMarcus Cousins told the Sacramento Bee. “Once we get that in our heads, we’ll be a better team.”

Orlando fell to lowly Utah last time out while leading scorer Arron Afflalo missed the game due to illness. The Magic weren’t leaning on excuses without their go-to shooter, but forward Glen Davis did acknowledge his absence, telling the Orlando Sentinel, “He’s going to give you 20 points a game. We missed those 20 today.” The loss to the Jazz was game one of a six-game homestand for Orlando, which is 5-7 at Amway Center this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE KINGS (7-18): Sacramento has lost three in a row and five of their last six, and its deficiencies on defense have become more and more apparent as the season has drawn on. Malone continues to put the blame on himself, though his players have consistently had his back. “I’ll always look at myself first,” Malone said, “Take the hit, try to help these guys out and do a better job as head coach.” Cousins rebuffed, saying, “We’re well prepared before every game. Can’t put that blame on coach.” The Kings are among the NBA’s bottom two in points allowed, ahead of only Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (8-18): Orlando is just 2-9 in its last 11, reaching a season low against the Jazz on Wednesday by shooting 32.6 percent from the field. “We all missed shots collectively,” point guard Victor Oladipo said. “(Utah) hit big shots.” Oladipo has played more minutes than any NBA rookie this season and has placed his focus on improving his shooting efficiency, currently at 40 percent. “I think it’s a little bit more than shot selection,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Shots that you used to get in college - it’s a little bit more difficult for you to get those shots now.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings toppled the Magic in both meetings last season, with an average margin of victory of 16.5 points.

2. Oladipo (13.3 points) ranks second among NBA rookies in scoring behind Philadelphia’s Michael Carter-Williams (17.7).

3. Sacramento is looking to gel with a new combination of players, having had just one full practice since a trade with Toronto last week that brought F Rudy Gay and Quincy Acy along with C Aaron Gray to the Kings.

PREDICTION: Kings 111, Magic 100