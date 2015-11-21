Kings 97, Magic 91

ORLANDO -- Forward DeMarcus Cousins scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 97-91 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Arena.

Cousins hit 13-of-15 free throws and added six assists and three blocked shots to help the Kings snap a two–game losing streak.

Point guard Rajon Rondo had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Sacramento, while Kosta Koufos had 12 points, Marco Belinelli added 13 points and Omri Casspi had 11.

Forward Tobias Harris led the Magic with 24 points, Evan Fournier added 17, center Nikola Vucevic had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Victor Oladipo scored 11 points.

Harris had eight points in the first four minutes of the final quarter, pulling the Magic to within eight, but then the Kings rebuilt the lead to 97-84.

The Kings led by 16 points to start the fourth. The Magic never got closer than six points.

The Kings closed the third period with a 22-2 run that included eight points from Koufus. They took a 83-67 lead into the fourth quarter after hitting seven of their last 11 shots in the third.

The Kings led, 53-47, at intermission, riding the 15 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots by Cousins. Rondo hit all three of his 3-point shots in the first quarter, when the Magic committed six turnovers.

The Kings were helped early by foolish Magic fouls. Cousins and Marco Belinelli both hit three consecutive free throws after being fouled behind the 3-point line.

Sacramento led by as many as nine points late in the second quarter. They shot 46.2 percent (6-of-13) from 3-point range in the first half, but only 37.2 percent (16-of-43) overall.

Harris and coach Scott Skiles of the Heat received technical fouls after exchanging words with Cousins.

NOTES: C DeMarcus Cousins returned to the lineup Saturday after a one-game suspension, stemming from his elbow to the head of Atlanta’s Al Horford earlier in the week. “He lashes out sometimes and in a disruptive way, but he does it because he wants to win,” Kings coach George Karl said before the game. ... Kings F Rudy Gay missed the game because of a strained left shoulder, an injury he sustained Thursday night in Miami. ... The unusual start time (5 p.m. ET) was used to accommodate the NBA Global TV initiative and provide more prime-time viewing for those around the world. The game was seen live in 21 countries. ... C Nikola Vucevic was glad to be back in the lineup after being benched in the second half on Wednesday against the Timberwolves for his lethargic play. “As good as he is, we want more -- more effort and more energy,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said before the game. ... The biggest reason for the Magic’s improvement this season has been defense. They allowed opponents to shoot 46.3 percent from the field last season, but entered Saturday allowing opponents to shoot 42.3 percent this season.