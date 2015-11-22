Cousins leads Kings past Magic

ORLANDO - Sacramento Kings standout DeMarcus Cousins answered his critics Saturday night like he usually does.

He played another great game.

Cousins, back from serving a one-game suspension, played one of his finest all-around games in leading the Kings to a 97-91 victory over the Orlando Magic.

He had 29 points and 12 rebounds, but he also had a season-best six assists, a season-high three steals and matched his season high with three blocked shots. He was the leader the Kings needed him to be.

“He was the dominant player on the court tonight, which is what we need more consistently,” Kings coach George Karl said. “He’s so big and so strong. It’s tough to contain him. Because of him, we got a lot of easy baskets against a really good defensive team.”

Cousins made 13 of 15 free throws as the Magic struggled to contain him at either end of the court. The Kings (5-9) are 5-4 with him this season, but winless in games he has not played.

Although he is often criticized for poor judgment and immaturity, Cousins played like a winner on Saturday.

“I’ve worked hard on my game, to be better defensively, to be a better leader and a better person for this team,” he said. “My delivery may not always be the best, but my intentions are good. When we play like this, we’re going to be tough to beat.”

Point guard Rajon Rondo had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Sacramento, while Marco Belinelli added 13 points, Kosta Koufos had 12 and Omri Casspi scored 11.

Forward Tobias Harris led the Magic with 24 points. Evan Fournier added 17, center Nikola Vucevic had 11 points and 11 rebounds and guard Victor Oladipo scored 11 points.

Harris had eight points in the first four minutes of the final quarter, pulling the Magic to within eight after they trailed by 16 to start the period, but they couldn’t sustain the rally.

The Kings rallied behind Cousins and rebuilt the lead to 97-84. The Magic scored the final seven points, but it was too little, too late.

“We came apart right when the ball was thrown up tonight,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said. “We just couldn’t find a way to stabilize ourselves out there.”

The Kings made 28 of 31 free throws. The Magic made six of eight, a discrepancy that was tough to overcome. The Kings were the aggressors around the basket.

“I think that’s an issue we’ve had a lot this season,” Vucevic said. “We have to do better job of defending without fouling. We went into mistake after mistake, and they just took advantage of it.”

The Kings closed the third period with a 22-2 run that included eight points from Koufus. They took an 83-67 lead into the fourth quarter after hitting seven of their last 11 shots in the third.

The Kings led 53-47 at intermission, riding 15 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots by Cousins. Rondo hit all three of his 3-point shots in the first quarter, when the Magic committed six turnovers.

The Kings were helped early by foolish Magic fouls. Cousins and Belinelli both hit three consecutive free throws after being fouled behind the 3-point line.

Sacramento led by as many as nine points late in the second quarter. The Kings shot 46.2 percent (6-of-13) from 3-point range in the first half, but only 37.2 percent (16-of-43) overall.

Harris and coach Scott Skiles of the Heat received technical fouls after exchanging words with Cousins.

NOTES: C DeMarcus Cousins returned to the lineup Saturday after a one-game suspension, stemming from his elbow to the head against Atlanta’s Al Horford earlier in the week. “He lashes out sometimes and in a disruptive way, but he does it because he wants to win,” Kings coach George Karl said before the game. ... Kings F Rudy Gay missed the game because of a strained left shoulder, an injury he sustained Thursday night in Miami. ... The unusual start time (5 p.m.) was used to accommodate the NBA Global TV initiative and provide more prime-time viewing for those around the world. The game was seen live in 21 countries. ... Orlando C Nikola Vucevic was glad to be back in the lineup after being benched in the second half Wednesday against the Timberwolves for his lethargic play. “As good as he is, we want more - more effort and more energy,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said before the game. ... The biggest reason for the Magic’s improvement this season has been defense. They allowed opponents to shoot 46.3 percent from the field last season, but entered Saturday allowing opponents to shoot 42.3 percent this season.