Preview: Kings at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are in danger of losing their spot in the top eight of the Western Conference after dropping five of their last eight games. The Mavericks hope to turn things around by picking on a lesser opponent when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday. The Kings own the worst record in the West and have dropped five straight while waiting for center DeMarcus Cousins to return from an ankle injury.

Cousins has watched Sacramento s porous defense become even worse with him on the sidelines, surrendering an average of 113 points over the last five games. Dallas is not doing much better at that end and was burned for 117 points Wednesday by a Houston team missing James Harden. The defense was horrible all night,  Dirk Nowitzki told reporters. I mean, every time down somebody was in the paint, laying the ball up or in transition, drives or pick-and-roll plays. I mean, if you give up 117 at the house, you re going to lose. 

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN California (Sacramento), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE KINGS (15-30): Cousins was a limited participant in practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday. Sacramento got Rudy Gay (Achilles) back from a three-game absence Wednesday but it was not enough in a 99-89 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, during which the Kings surrendered 54.7 percent shooting. I ve been a hypocrite all year,  Sacramento coach Michael Malone told The Sacramento Bee. I preach defense, that s what I believe in, and we re one of the worst defensive teams in the league. So for me, if you don t play defense ¦ I can t play you.  The Kings are 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering an average of 104.7.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (26-21): Dallas  last five losses can all be attributed to breakdowns on the defensive end, with an average of 114.6 points allowed in those contests. Nowitzki contributed 38 points and a season-high 17 rebounds in Wednesday s 117-115 loss but could only talk about the team s breakdowns after the game. You ve got to have some pride and try to guard your man better,  he said. And we ve got to help. We know we don t have the individual greatest defenders in this league, so five guys have got to scramble and work together. 

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Mavericks F Shawn Marion (shoulder) missed practice Thursday and is day-to-day.

2. Nowitzki was named as a Western Conference All-Star reserve on Thursday while Cousins, who is averaging 22.6 points and 11.6 rebounds, was left off the roster.

3. Sacramento snapped a five-game losing streak in the series with a 112-97 home win Dec. 9 behind 32 points and 19 rebounds from Cousins.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 111, Kings 106