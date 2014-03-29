Preview: Kings at Mavericks

he Dallas Mavericks are running out of time to crack the top eight in the Western Conference standings, so they’ll need to win the games they’re supposed to down the stretch. That begins with Saturday’s matchup against the visiting Sacramento Kings, who managed just 81 points in Friday’s 13-point loss at the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks missed a golden opportunity to leapfrog the Phoenix Suns for eighth place in the West on Thursday, blowing an 11-point lead to the visiting Los Angeles Clippers with about 8 1/2 minutes remaining and losing 109-103.

Dirk Nowitzki must be kicking himself after missing his final three field-goal attempts, two free throws and throwing the ball away in the backcourt, all after checking in with 5:39 left against Los Angeles and the Mavericks leading by three. Nowitzki scored 34 points when these teams last met, a 107-103 win by the Mavericks on their home floor Jan. 31, so he could be in for another big night. Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, should be fresh after foul trouble limited him to four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes Friday against the Thunder.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, News 10 (Sacramento), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-47): Rudy Gay also put up big numbers against the Mavericks in January, totaling 35 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but he hasn’t come close to those figures in more than a month. Like Cousins, he also fizzled out against Oklahoma City, finishing in single digits for the first time since Feb. 9, so it doesn’t seem like a breakout game is near. It might be up to rookie guards Ben McLemore and Ray McCallum, who combined for 31 points against Oklahoma City, to give Sacramento a lift, especially if second-leading scorer Isaiah Thomas misses his third straight game with a deep thigh bruise.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (43-30): Monta Ellis has run into a shooting slump at the wrong time for the Mavericks. He shot 4-for-19 in the loss to the Clippers and is shooting 36.2 percent in the last three games. Vince Carter might be needed to pick up the scoring slack if Ellis continues to struggle and that’s asking a lot of a 37-year-old, but he matched his season high with 23 points against the Clippers and can match another season best against the Kings by reaching double figures for a sixth straight game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The last three losses by the Mavericks have been by a combined total of 10 points.

2. After host Golden State, Dallas begins a four-game road trip against the Clippers and then play consecutive games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Kings and Utah Jazz, the bottom three teams in the West.

3. Sacramento F Derrick Williams, the team’s fifth-leading scorer (8.5), is questionable after missing Friday’s game with an illness.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 100, Kings 94